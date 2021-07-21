Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CCL Awarded Coveted Microsoft Accreditation

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 8:44 am
Press Release: CCL Limited

-- Earns Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialisation

Spark-owned CCL has joined an elite group of local cloud and ICT providers certified in Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialisation.

Heather Graham, CEO of CCL, said the Microsoft accreditation was strategically important to leading client digital transformation projects and further validated the company’s expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.

“Cloud is a fundamental technology enabler as clients adopt hybrid ways of working and build on digital transformation initiatives” she said. “Microsoft Azure offers incredible efficiencies and scale, allowing companies to focus on their people rather than complex processes and moving parts.

“We know expertise is required to drive effective outcomes in the cloud, and our Leaven unit – with their deep Azure expertise – allowed us to achieve this recognition.

“Gaining this accreditation is further proof of our ability to design and execute migration strategies, supporting our vision of becoming New Zealand’s most trusted multi-cloud and IT services partner.”

Microsoft certifies partners with Advanced Specialisation once they have satisfied criteria for customer success, staff skills, and a third-party audit of their migration practices.

Earlier this year CCL earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) Advanced Specialisation, building on its collection of 12 Microsoft Gold competencies.

Matt Bostwick, Microsoft New Zealand Partner Director, said, “The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialisation highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-

and SQL Server-based workloads over to Azure. CCL clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”

CCL recently helped Metro Performance Glass (MPG) transition core infrastructure components supporting the publicly listed company’s business application Final Measure onto Microsoft Azure.

Using Microsoft’s migration framework, CCL transitioned MPG’s on-premises infrastructure to PaaS equivalent services in Azure, boosting application resiliency, while reducing MPG’s operational overheads.

Nick Johnson, MPG’s Chief Information Officer, said Microsoft Azure underpinned a programme of application and infrastructure modernisation. “By choosing CCL as our digital transformation partner, we not only benefited from the team’s wide-ranging technical expertise, but Metro Performance Glass also leveraged the strategic know-how and thought leadership of the team to realise greater benefits from the solution provided.”

Graham said CCL’s new Advanced Specialisation complemented expertise in digital transformation, multi-cloud platforms, security, managed services, and end user compute, covering critical bases and scenarios to drive customer success.

 

About CCL

CCL is the country’s largest New Zealand-focused cloud and IT services company, providing multi-platform expertise and services tested and proven by some of New Zealand’s most demanding organisations.

CCL is part of Spark Business Group, New Zealand’s largest digital services provider, helping New Zealand business win big in a digital world.

 

