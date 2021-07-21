Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FAIR Coffee, Cocktails And Cake To Celebrate Fairtrade Fortnight

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Fairtrade ANZ

From the 6th - 19th August 2021, Fairtrade supporters across the country will come together in a series of events to celebrate Fairtrade Farmers getting a fairer deal now and into the future.

In Auckland, award-winning barista and mixologist, Sam Low has teamed up with Fairtrade ANZ to host a Fairtrade coffee, cocktails and cake evening with mini cakes from The Caker.

The event held at Everybody’s in Auckland on August 19th, 2021 will teach attendees how to mix their own Fairtrade coffee cocktails, whilst learning more about Fairtrade coffee cooperatives in Papua New Guinea, farmers and how big of an impact their spending habits can have.

Fairtrade is a unique, independent system providing farmers with the security of fair minimum prices for their produce and additional investment for social, environmental and economic development in their communities.

Through Fairtrade, farmers receive a fair price for their produce; plus a Fairtrade Premium which the farmer co-operatives can then reinvest in their local community to improve education, healthcare services and farming practices and equipment.

Throughout Fairtrade Fortnight, Kiwis are encouraged to share what they love about Fairtrade in different ways using the hashtags #choosefairtrade.

Fairtrade New Zealand is also giving Kiwis the chance to win a years’ supply of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream through a competition on their website during Fairtrade Fortnight.

The booking fee from Fairtrade’s coffee, cocktails and cake evening will go towards Room to Read, an organisation creating a fairer world for disadvantaged girls through literacy and education programs.

Event: Fair coffee, cocktails and cake with Sam Low

Where: Everybody’s - 7 Fort Lane, Auckland CBD

Cost: $50 pp

Time: 7pm for a 7.30pm kick off 18+ (ID required upon entry)

Tickets: https://events.humanitix.com/a-night-of-fair-cocktails-and-cakes

For more information on Fairtrade Fortnight and inspiring event ideas visit https://fairtradeanz.org/

