Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Caution Required With More COVID Cases On Overseas Vessels

Wednesday, 21 July 2021, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Maritime Union says extra caution is needed in New Zealand ports following more cases of COVID-19 on overseas vessels.

Maritime Union National Secretary Craig Harrison says overseas ships have to come into New Zealand, but vigilance is required.

The Marshall Islands-flagged container ship Mattina in Bluff has nine COVID positive crew members aboard, with the entire crew under quarantine on the vessel.

A vaccinated pilot from Southport had been aboard the vessel, but no other workers had been.

Mr Harrison says a recent spike in COVID cases amongst overseas crew members is concerning to port workers.

New, more virulent strains of COVID are another threat, he says.

However, if safety procedures were strictly followed with the use of PPE (personal protective equipment) and physical distancing, then risk could be minimised.

The vaccination of all port workers coming into proximity with overseas vessels is another priority, says Mr Harrison.

“The reality is we require ships coming into New Zealand with essential imports, so we have to keep to best practice and constantly evaluate any new risks.”

Mr Harrison says global shipping companies should be doing more to ensure international crew are vaccinated and tested.

He says seafarers are providing an essential service to New Zealand, and there is an obligation by New Zealand to ensure their health and wellbeing is considered.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maritime Union of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



MBIE: 36th America’s Cup Post-event Reports Released

Post-event reporting on the 36th America’s Cup (AC36) has been released today. The reports cover the delivery of the event by Crown, Council and America’s Cup Event Limited, economic impacts for Auckland and New Zealand, and delivery of critical infrastructure... More>>

Fonterra: Farmer Feedback Set To Shape Revised Capital Structure Proposal

With the first phase of Fonterra’s capital structure consultation now complete, the Co-op is drawing up a revised proposal that aims to reflect farmers’ views. A number of changes are being considered to the preferred option initially put forward in the Consultation Booklet in May... More>>



ACT: Government Taxes Bite As Cost Of Living Rises

“It’s no wonder the very areas the Government has piled taxes on are driving the largest increase to inflation in 10 years,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith. "Housing costs are up, so are housing taxes. Petrol costs are up, so are petrol taxes... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: The Ethics Of Caring For The Orca Toa – Expert Reaction

The young orca calf has been cared for around-the-clock by Department of Conservation (DOC) staff and volunteers since becoming separated from his mother at Plimmerton, north of Wellington, on Sunday 11 July. It’s reported the cost to taxpayers of looking after Toa is estimated at about $10,000 so far, not accounting for DOC staffing costs... More>>


Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 