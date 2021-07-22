Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trelleborg Signs Agreement With New Distributor For Tooling Materials In New Zealand

Thursday, 22 July 2021, 10:02 am
Press Release: Trelleborg

Trelleborg’s applied technologies operation signs an agreement with Innovate Composites to be its distributor for its range of tooling solutions in New Zealand, including its dust-free tooling material, TC760X. This partnership will enable development of a stable supply chain within New Zealand, providing customers with locally available stock, country-based knowledge and high levels of local support.

Chris Mellow, Director of Innovate Composites says: “Trelleborg’s applied technologies operation has a proven track record of supplying really high-quality tooling materials. Our partnership with Trelleborg allows Innovate Composites to be at the forefront of tooling innovation, giving us the ability to offer a range of proven solutions with a much shorter lead time and to raise standards within the industry.”

Kerry Lyons, Business Development Manager for Trelleborg’s applied technologies operation in Rochdale, England, says: “We are really excited to have Innovate Composites on board as a distributor in New Zealand. The agreement is initially for three of our tooling materials, EP678, EP700 and TC760X, supporting the requirement for locally available, easy to machine materials that improve downstream processing. We have high expectations for future growth in this country.”

TC760X is a low-density syntactic epoxy tooling board designed to facilitate direct-to-part tooling. Excess product comes off in large flakes rather than dust, significantly reducing residue on machinery. TC760X maintains its shape at elevated temperatures with minimal cracking and edge chipping, which requires virtually no finishing and just four coats of sealant.

Established in 2019, Innovate Composites is a boutique composites facility located in Auckland, New Zealand, delivering bespoke composite solutions, with experience in marine and industrial sectors.

For more information on Trelleborg’s tooling materials, go to https://bit.ly/3wGEl3h

For more information on Innovate Composites, go to https://www.innovatecomposites.nz/

