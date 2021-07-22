Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sysdig Announces Intent To Acquire Apolicy To Boost Secdurity And Offer Infrastructure-as-Code

Thursday, 22 July 2021, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Sysdig

Sysdig, Inc., leaders in the field of secure DevOps, has announced the company’s intent to acquire Apolicy.

This move will “shift security further left and expand the Sysdig offering to include Infrastructure as code (IaC) security” according to the report.

Apolicy complements Sysdig’s existing capabilities by strengthening cloud and Kubernetes security with compliance and governance enforcement. This is done via policy as code, auto-remediation of drift to close the loop from production to source, and faster issue resolution with risk-based prioritisation.

The company states that the pandemic has caused a massive shift towards doing things online, which puts pressure on teams delivering applications in the cloud. Modern apps are built as containerised microservices using a DevOps approach to accelerate delivery. Teams are adopting secure DevOps as they transform security processes to adapt. This includes cloud configuration risk management, scanning images at build time, detecting and responding to threats at runtime, and continuously validating compliance with regulatory standards.

“Most breaches are caused by configuration errors. Our customers want a single platform that detects configuration errors pre-deployment and identifies drift in production,” said Suresh Vasudevan, Chief Executive Officer, Sysdig. “Only Sysdig delivers a secure DevOps workflow for infrastructure and workloads and automatically closes the loop from production to source by fixing issues identified at runtime.”

The trend of Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) and GitOps continues to gain broad mindshare with cloud platform teams as a way to achieve complete operational control of infrastructure. As teams codify infrastructure using IaC tools like Terraform, CloudFormation etc, it can be easy to overlook security. Misconfigurations in the cloud are common, evident by many high profile cloud breaches. Adopting IaC principles for building infrastructure can improve reliability by improving consistency and reducing human error. Checking for security as configurations are defined ‘shifts security further left’, allowing teams to identify and resolve issues before infrastructure is deployed.

The goal of IaC security is to automate an organisation’s cloud and Kubernetes security controls. With IaC security, teams can consistently enforce compliance and governance by applying policies as code to validate both configuration files and production environments and ensure they are identical. When runtime deviations occur, they can be discovered and automatically remediated directly at the source to ensure they don’t happen again. By integrating IaC security into the secure DevOps workflows, teams can shift security further left, improving security and reducing alert fatigue for security teams.

The Apolicy team, including the founders Maor Goldberg, CEO, Eran Leib, VP Product Management, and Shlomi Wexler, VP R&D will join the Sysdig team. The Apolicy product offering will be incorporated as part of the Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform.

"We founded Apolicy with the purpose of securing Kubernetes from source to production through risk identification, remediation, and policy enforcement," said Maor Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer, Apolicy. “We are excited to join forces with Sysdig and combine the best security capabilities in the market for cloud and containers together with our infrastructure and posture security. Together we will bring customers one end-to-end cloud native security platform that is built on open source."

"We were very excited to be the first to support Maor and the Apolicy team in late 2019 as they set out to disrupt the cloud-native application protection space. We are equally excited today to see the next step in Apolicy's evolution as it combines with Sysdig, and look forward to the future success of the combined company” said Tal Slobodkin, Managing Partner at StageOne Ventures.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Sysdig on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Energy: New Zealand Could Be World’s First Large-scale Producer Of Green Hydrogen

Contact Energy and Meridian Energy are seeking registrations of interest to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. The plant has the potential to earn hundreds of millions in export revenue and help decarbonise economies both here and overseas... More>>


MBIE: 36th America’s Cup Post-event Reports Released

Post-event reporting on the 36th America’s Cup (AC36) has been released today. The reports cover the delivery of the event by Crown, Council and America’s Cup Event Limited, economic impacts for Auckland and New Zealand, and delivery of critical infrastructure... More>>

Fonterra: Farmer Feedback Set To Shape Revised Capital Structure Proposal

With the first phase of Fonterra’s capital structure consultation now complete, the Co-op is drawing up a revised proposal that aims to reflect farmers’ views. A number of changes are being considered to the preferred option initially put forward in the Consultation Booklet in May... More>>




Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 