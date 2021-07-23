Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PHD Dominates At Cannes Lions 2021

Friday, 23 July 2021, 8:41 am
Press Release: PHD Group

PHD New Zealand is proud to announce that PHD Worldwide has been crowned Cannes Lions’ Media Network of the Festival 2021.

Not only was PHD recognised as media network of the year, they had the most shortlisted media entries at the festival and were awarded five Media Lions.

PHD Worldwide CEO Philippa Brown, comments, “These remarkable achievements are a testament to the bravery of our clients and the creativity of our teams around the world. Creativity is one of our top priorities as a network and these accolades demonstrate our commitment to driving the creative agenda in media”.

PHD New Zealand contributed towards the network’s achievements, being shortlisted in two categories for their work with DDB on Lotto New Zealand for the unforgettable ‘LO5T’campaign.

Nikki Grafton, PHD New Zealand CEO, says “We are so proud to be recognised for the work we have done together with DDB on Lotto NZ and the results across the network are phenomenal. Recognition like this is evidence of a network that truly collaborates and is a reflection of the innovation, creativity and talent across the PHD network”.

