Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business Owners Reconsidering Succession Plans Due To Covid 19

Friday, 23 July 2021, 8:46 am
Press Release: Platform 1

Data from a Platform 1 survey of business owners in June 2021 shows COVID-19 is continuing to cause private business owners in New Zealand to reconsider their succession plans.

37% of respondents said their exit strategy needs to be reconsidered compared to 41% from the same survey conducted in May 2020, after the first lockdown.

The number of business owners who said their succession plans would be delayed has decreased from 25% to 17% in 2021.

Coupled with this, over 60% of the business owners surveyed did not have a succession plan in place, which is an increase on the 48% from the 2020 survey.

“While owners may state their preferred succession option, many have no plan or a very loose plan and haven’t considered all the options available to them. The earlier they start thinking about it the more options that are available” said Platform 1 Director, Mike Warmington.

The most common preferred succession solution was an outright sale which was consistent at 30% across both surveys, although there was an increase in a gradual sale to a talented leader. Other options for succession such as family, existing staff, or a merger were some of the options noted in the survey. 26% didn’t state any preferred succession solution against 25% in 2020.

There was still a strong response to bringing on board a capable person with capital as a Business Partner, with 41% saying it would be a consideration compared to 48% in 2020.

Platform 1 Director Mike Warmington said that ”A talented external person with capital coming into a business, growing it, and gradually buying the owner out is increasingly seen as an option. Nobody has a crystal ball and a delaying approach from business owners may not be the best course of action, with talented people with capital ready now.”

One respondent in the anonymous survey commented:

“I think it has made me as a business owner realise that things can change quickly and that there is a need to find an exit strategy that allows me to move out gradually while ensuring the business is able to continue to grow and do well for my employees”

Platform 1 Covid-19 2021 Business Succession Plan Survey results

”Covid 19 is still a disruption to business owners in 2021. 23% of business owners think that it may be more difficult to find a buyer within the next year. This is however more positive than in 2020 after the first lockdown” said Mr Warmington.

About Platform 1

Platform 1 are the market leaders in Business Owner Transition and works with private business owners requiring succession. They specialise in finding people with capability and capital who gradually transition into a business, buying the owner out over time. This can be a partial or full buyout.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Platform 1 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Energy: New Zealand Could Be World’s First Large-scale Producer Of Green Hydrogen

Contact Energy and Meridian Energy are seeking registrations of interest to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. The plant has the potential to earn hundreds of millions in export revenue and help decarbonise economies both here and overseas... More>>


MBIE: 36th America’s Cup Post-event Reports Released

Post-event reporting on the 36th America’s Cup (AC36) has been released today. The reports cover the delivery of the event by Crown, Council and America’s Cup Event Limited, economic impacts for Auckland and New Zealand, and delivery of critical infrastructure... More>>

Fonterra: Farmer Feedback Set To Shape Revised Capital Structure Proposal

With the first phase of Fonterra’s capital structure consultation now complete, the Co-op is drawing up a revised proposal that aims to reflect farmers’ views. A number of changes are being considered to the preferred option initially put forward in the Consultation Booklet in May... More>>




Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 