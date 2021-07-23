Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Grants Clearance For Assa Abloy NZ To Acquire NZ Fire Doors

Friday, 23 July 2021, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to ASSA ABLOY New Zealand Limited (Assa Abloy NZ) to acquire all of the shares in NZ Fire Doors Limited (NZFD).

Both Assa Abloy NZ (through its subsidiary Pacific Door Systems Limited (Pacific Doors)) and NZFD manufacture and supply fire-rated doors and windows to the construction industry. Fire-rated doors and windows are specially designed to act as a barrier to the spread of fire. Assa Abloy NZ also manufactures and supplies a range of door and window hardware such as handles, closers and locks.

Commissioner Dr Derek Johnston said the Commission is satisfied that the proposed acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.

“While Pacific Doors and NZ Fire Doors are two of the larger manufacturers of fire rated doors in New Zealand, our investigation indicated that the merged entity would continue to face strong constraint from other fire door manufacturers, who have the ability to expand. In the longer term, there is also the potential for other firms to enter.”

The Commission also considered whether Assa Abloy NZ would have the ability and incentive to bundle and/or tie its supply of doors and hardware in an anticompetitive way, or impede other hardware manufacturers from getting their products tested for fire safety. However, Dr Johnston said that “the Commission was satisfied that Assa Abloy NZ would be unlikely to engage in this behaviour due to the presence of other fire door manufacturers.”

A public version of the written reasons will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

Assa Abloy NZ is ultimately owned by Assa Abloy AB, a Sweden-based company. In New Zealand, it supplies a broad range of fire-rated and non-fire-rated doors, windows and hardware, including through its subsidiaries, Pacific Doors, Assa Abloy Entrance Systems NZ Limited, and Placard New Zealand Pty Limited. Pacific Doors has manufacturing facilities in Wellington and Timaru.

NZFD is a New Zealand-based manufacturer and supplier of fire-rated, non-fire-rated, acoustic and specialty doors and windows. NZFD supplies fire-rated doors to construction companies, joiners and resellers from its manufacturing facility in Auckland.

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

 

Commission media releases can be viewed at: https://comcom.govt.nz/news-and-media/media-releases

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Energy: New Zealand Could Be World’s First Large-scale Producer Of Green Hydrogen

Contact Energy and Meridian Energy are seeking registrations of interest to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. The plant has the potential to earn hundreds of millions in export revenue and help decarbonise economies both here and overseas... More>>


MBIE: 36th America’s Cup Post-event Reports Released

Post-event reporting on the 36th America’s Cup (AC36) has been released today. The reports cover the delivery of the event by Crown, Council and America’s Cup Event Limited, economic impacts for Auckland and New Zealand, and delivery of critical infrastructure... More>>

Fonterra: Farmer Feedback Set To Shape Revised Capital Structure Proposal

With the first phase of Fonterra’s capital structure consultation now complete, the Co-op is drawing up a revised proposal that aims to reflect farmers’ views. A number of changes are being considered to the preferred option initially put forward in the Consultation Booklet in May... More>>




Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 