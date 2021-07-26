Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Shines Light On EDB Reporting Of Asset Management Practices

Monday, 26 July 2021, 8:44 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission is encouraging electricity distribution businesses (EDBs) to continue to improve their annual Asset Management Plans (AMPs).

In its Reporting of Asset Management Practices paper, published today, the Commission presents a targeted review of five key areas of EDBs’ asset management practices that have particular influence on outcomes for electricity consumers.

Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission’s analysis is designed to encourage EDBs to acknowledge and explain adverse trends in asset performance and to detail the mitigating actions being taken as part of their AMP disclosures.

“Our window into an EDB’s asset management practices is through their asset management plan,” she said. “AMPs are an important source of information to help customers and a wide range of other stakeholders understand and assess EDB performance and asset management processes.”

The Commission uses information contained in AMPs in setting price-quality paths, undertaking investigations of non-compliance with quality standards, performing and publishing summary and analysis of asset management practices, and to inform its other programmes of work.

Ms Begg said the report looks to encourage EDBs to improve their asset management reporting by highlighting examples of asset management reporting and practices that they may want to consider implementing in their own AMPs.

Background

The Commission’s interest in how EDBs manage their assets comes from its statutory responsibility under Part 4 of the Commerce Act 1986. The central purpose of Part 4 is to promote the long-term benefit of consumers in markets where there is little or no competition and little or no likelihood of a substantial increase in competition.

Under Part 4, the Commission sets requirements for EDBs to publicly disclose information relevant to their performance - called ‘information disclosure requirements’. The purpose of information disclosure requirements is to ensure that sufficient information is readily available to interested persons to assess whether the purpose of Part 4 is being met.

A key component of the current information disclosure requirements relates to EDBs’ asset management. Under the current requirements, each year all 29 EDBs must complete and publicly disclose an AMP (or an AMP update), which provides detailed information regarding how the EDB plans to manage its assets.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Energy: New Zealand Could Be World’s First Large-scale Producer Of Green Hydrogen

Contact Energy and Meridian Energy are seeking registrations of interest to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. The plant has the potential to earn hundreds of millions in export revenue and help decarbonise economies both here and overseas... More>>


MBIE: 36th America’s Cup Post-event Reports Released

Post-event reporting on the 36th America’s Cup (AC36) has been released today. The reports cover the delivery of the event by Crown, Council and America’s Cup Event Limited, economic impacts for Auckland and New Zealand, and delivery of critical infrastructure... More>>

Fonterra: Farmer Feedback Set To Shape Revised Capital Structure Proposal

With the first phase of Fonterra’s capital structure consultation now complete, the Co-op is drawing up a revised proposal that aims to reflect farmers’ views. A number of changes are being considered to the preferred option initially put forward in the Consultation Booklet in May... More>>




Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 