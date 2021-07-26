Historic Ohakune Post Office Repackaged As ‘ultra-premium’ Apartments For Sale

An ‘ultra-premium’ holiday accommodation complex in Ohakune’s historic former post office building has been put on the market for sale.

Known as RATA Ohakune NZ, the newly renovated freehold property for sale at 23 Clyde Street, Ohakune, sits at a high-profile corner site in the heart of the central North Island mountain resort town.

“Containing three beautiful, architecturally designed and finished three-bedroom apartments, this property is ideally suited as an ultra-premium luxury lodge,” said Bayleys Real Estate salesperson Wayne Frewen.

“As a top-end, self-catered apartment offering, this represents a unique turn-key investment opportunity, with chattels included and an experienced local property manager already engaged.”

Mr Frewen said RATA Ohakune NZ had estimated gross rental potential of between $250,000 and $300,000 per annum. This was based on a rate of $700 per night and occupancy of 60 percent in the ski season and 30 percent at other times, he said.

“Alternatively, a private buyer or group of buyers could see it as a highly attractive holiday home plus income proposition.”

RATA Ohakune NZ is being marketed for sale by auction at 11am on Wednesday 11 August through Bayleys Ruapehu, unless it is sold earlier.

Mr Frewen said the property consisted of buildings of approximately 375 square metres on some 848 square metres of commercial-zoned freehold land.

“Ohakune’s historic Post Office has undergone a magnificent transformation to create these three brand-new luxury apartments, all located in the main building. Each has a floor area of over 100 square metres and is decorated to a five-star standard.

“Each apartment has three bedrooms, including a master ensuite, along with open-plan kitchen, dining and living rooms and separate toilet and bathroom, including heated bathroom flooring. Each comes with its own private courtyard and entrance with digital keyless entry, as well as a cedar hot tub.

“Drawing on the building’s history and character, original native timbers have been repurposed throughout, creating striking features in each apartment. The original bank vault has been transformed into a stunning ensuite bathroom,” Mr Frewen said.

The apartments offer a range of sleeping configurations catering for different groups and families.

An auxiliary building houses four individual lock up cupboards, one for each apartment with a further one available for the owner. Each contains ski racks, shelving and a dehumidifier for drying. This building also contains commercial laundry facilities.

There is additional storage onsite for bikes and other outdoor equipment.

Mr Frewen said spare land at the site offers a new owner options to add further accommodation or parking.

“The property is ready for new owners to market the apartments for rent, with a website and contemporary branding already designed.



“An experienced Ohakune-based specialist has been contracted to provide property management, including housekeeping, welcoming guests and preparing the apartments for guest stays,” he said.

The property for sale is located centrally on Clyde Street, doubling as State Highway 49, the town’s main through road and commercial strip. It is a short walk from cafes, restaurants, a supermarket and the i-SITE visitor information centre.

“Situated on the North Island’s Main Trunk Railway and within about two hours’ drive of Taupo, Whanganui and Palmerston North, Ohakune is the southern gateway to Tongariro National Park,” said Mr Frewen.

“As a destination resort, the town has wide appeal and caters for both summer and winter visitors.



“A popular base for hikers doing the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, Ohakune has easy access to snow sports at the nearby Turoa ski area, plus mountain biking, trout fishing, bushwalking, indoor rock climbing and guided horse treks.

“It is also known as the country’s Carrot Capital, reflecting the valuable contribution of market gardening to the local economy thanks to its fertile soil.”

Click here for more information on the listing.

