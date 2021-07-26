Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rural Land With Development Potential On Auckland’s Southern Boundary Placed On The Market For Sale

Monday, 26 July 2021, 10:37 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A block of rural-zoned land bordering one of the country’s busiest highways and sandwiched between two substantial industrial business plants near one of New Zealand’s rural ‘boom-towns’ has been placed on the market for sale.

The largely undeveloped 4.1-hectare pasture block at Mangatawhiri in the Northern Waikato sits at the southern base of the Bombay Hills on Auckland’s metropolitan urban limit, and just a few kilometres away from the prosperous satellite township of Pokeno which has sprung up in the last few decades.

The rectangular-shaped landholding for sale faces onto State Highway Two – which connects Auckland to the Coromandel Peninsula and the western reaches of the Bay of Plenty. New Zealand Transport Agency figures show that on an average weekday, some 11,692 vehicles travel along this stretch of the highway in both directions.

Currently used for stock grazing, the flat topography property at 11 Irish Road includes a three-bedroom home. The corner site landholding and house have been placed on the market for sale at auction on August 10 through Bayleys Hamilton.

Salesperson Josh Smith said that with the appropriate council consents, the property could be developed to sustain industrially focussed buildings whose tenants could service the nearby boom town of Pokeno just three kilometres to the west along the highway.

“Pokeno has grown from a virtual dormant township just two decades ago to now become one of Auckland’s fastest growing satellite population centres,” he said.

“The town is now home to multiple industrial operations – including concrete products manufacturer Hynds, the Synlait milk processing plant, the Yashill NZ diary company, and a Countdown supermarket, all located in and around the town’s southern precinct.

“Meanwhile, the proliferation of housing developments to the west and north of what was the original central high street business district has seen the resident population swell to some 2,517 people according to the 2018 census.”

Smith said that as Pokeno continued to grow, new service industries underpinning activity in the area would look at cheaper land options in close proximity to the urban centre – such as the property at 11 Irish Road – to accommodate their businesses.

“The Irish Road property sits within what could be termed Mangatawhiri’s industrial hub – sitting adjacent to the extensive timber processing operations of Max Birt Sawmill on one boundary, the large warehousing storage plant operated by Pacific Biofert on another boundary, and just a short distance down the road is the Southern Palms Nursery,” Smith said.

“Under this auspice, the existing home could be utilised as ready-made office premises – already consisting of a kitchen, bathroom, and staff amenities in addition to reconfiguring the bedrooms into multiple office spaces.

“Alternatively, and again subject to relevant council consents, the residential component could retain its existing domestic purpose and deliver a live-and-work adjunct to any new industrial premises which may be built across the remainder of the site.”

Data from Waikato District Council outlines that Pokeno’s position alongside the Waikato Expressway portion of State Highway One was a key advantage in relation to the town’s future development potential – benefitting from both northbound and southbound on-ramps to the highway.

“With Auckland some 55 kilometres to the north and Hamilton some 72 kilometres to the south, it is easy to see why Pokeno has become a commuter-based township for both cities,” Smith said.


Pokeno’s economic growth over the past two decades – particularly escalating in pace since 2010 - has seen Waikato District Council complete a Structure Plan with design and construction guidelines for the central township built around Great South Road.

Waikato District Council said Pokeno’s Structure Plan “has been developed to manage huge growth in this town through new residential, business, industrial and recreation zonings. Many new houses are being built here and it is becoming a hub for new industry.”

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: Primary Products Push Exports To A New High

New Zealand exports reached a new high in June 2021, off the back of record export values for logs and beef, Stats NZ said today. In June 2021, the value of all goods exports rose... More>>



Energy: New Zealand Could Be World’s First Large-scale Producer Of Green Hydrogen

Contact Energy and Meridian Energy are seeking registrations of interest to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. The plant has the potential to earn hundreds of millions in export revenue and help decarbonise economies both here and overseas... More>>


MBIE: 36th America’s Cup Post-event Reports Released

Post-event reporting on the 36th America’s Cup (AC36) has been released today. The reports cover the delivery of the event by Crown, Council and America’s Cup Event Limited, economic impacts for Auckland and New Zealand, and delivery of critical infrastructure... More>>





Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 