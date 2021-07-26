Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Substantial Drop In The Number Of Work-related Claims During COVID-19 Lockdown

Monday, 26 July 2021, 10:41 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Compared with 2019, 22,200 fewer work-related claims were made in 2020, reflecting the national COVID-19 lockdown, Stats NZ said today.

In 2020, a total of 217,500 work-related injury claims were made to Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) or ACC-accredited employers – a drop of 9.3 percent from 2019. This was the largest annual drop in the number of work-related claims since the beginning of the series in 2002.

“During the national COVID-19 lockdown in the first half of 2020, roughly 4 in 10 employed people worked from home, and many more were away from work entirely, which coincided with a large drop in work-related injury claims lodged during this period,” labour market statistics manager Andrew Neal said.

