Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Five Senior Lawyers Invited To Join New Zealand’s Largest Litigation Partnership

Monday, 26 July 2021, 11:44 am
Press Release: Meredith Connell

Meredith Connell (MC), New Zealand’s largest litigation firm, has invited five of its senior lawyers to join the partnership.*

The appointments would bring to 34 the total number of MC partners across its Auckland and Wellington offices. In addition to litigation, MC’s 160 lawyers offer the full range of legal services in more than 25 practice areas to clients across both the public and private sectors in New Zealand, Australia, East Asia and beyond. Women make up more than 60% of MC’s lawyers and 41% of its partners.

The firm is also well known for its 100 years of service as Office of the Crown Solicitor at Auckland, conducting criminal prosecutions in New Zealand’s largest city on behalf of the Solicitor-General since 1921.

Those invited to join the partnership in 2021/22 are Fiona Culliney, Sam McMullan and Henry Steele from the Crown Specialist Group; Stephanie Earl, a public law and regulatory litigator; and Susannah Shaw, a civil litigator.* Their biographies are attached.

In addition, MC has announced the promotion of 12 new senior associates and 16 new associates. The new senior associates have backgrounds in civil litigation; insolvency and recoveries law; public, regulatory and human-rights law; medical law; trusts and asset protection; property law and conveyancing; civic infrastructure; environmental, planning and local government law; competition and regulatory law; public and private international law; health, safety and employment law; and criminal prosecution.

MC’s Managing Partner, Steve Haszard, said the firm was continuing to evolve both its private and public-sector practices, and was planning for a larger total workforce, necessitating its move to new, larger offices this spring.

He said it was actively recruiting senior solicitors, judges clerks and graduates and establishing itself as an employer of choice in the legal profession, including by becoming New Zealand’s first professional services firm to achieve WELL v2 Certification, the latest global evidence-based standard administered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). MC’s new building will also have a six-star rating under the Green Star programme.

“No other large New Zealand firm has evolved and grown the way MC has over the last seven years, and therefore been able to provide so many promotional opportunities,” Steve Haszard said.

“As MC constantly modernises and renews, we offer a career pathway that gives New Zealand’s best senior solicitors, judges clerks and graduates a chance to shine early in their careers, including in court; to progress as associates, senior associates and partners within our firm; and then often make their way to be leaders at the bar or bench.

“It is my privilege as Managing Partner to publicly congratulate those invited to become partners. We look forward to them becoming the next generation of leaders in our firm and wider profession over the decades ahead.”

*Joining Meredith Connell’s Partnership is subject to the New Zealand Law Society requirements.

 Links to the biographies and photos of new partners

Fiona Culliney

Henry Steele

Sam McMullan

Stephanie Earl

Susannah Shaw

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Meredith Connell on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: Primary Products Push Exports To A New High

New Zealand exports reached a new high in June 2021, off the back of record export values for logs and beef, Stats NZ said today. In June 2021, the value of all goods exports rose... More>>



Energy: New Zealand Could Be World’s First Large-scale Producer Of Green Hydrogen

Contact Energy and Meridian Energy are seeking registrations of interest to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. The plant has the potential to earn hundreds of millions in export revenue and help decarbonise economies both here and overseas... More>>


MBIE: 36th America’s Cup Post-event Reports Released

Post-event reporting on the 36th America’s Cup (AC36) has been released today. The reports cover the delivery of the event by Crown, Council and America’s Cup Event Limited, economic impacts for Auckland and New Zealand, and delivery of critical infrastructure... More>>





Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 