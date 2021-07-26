Northland Business Addressing National Issue Of Online Bullying And Harm
New Zealand company
KidsSafetyNet is on a mission to decrease the amount of
online bullying occurring in New Zealand, an issue that
costs $440 million annually according to Netsafe who are
launching their first ever Netsafety Week from July 23 to
July 30. The added pressures of digital parenting have
created a need for a simple solution to online safety that
allows everyone to have a more positive experience online
without fear of grooming, bullying or harmful
content.
KidsSafetyNet are supporting
Netsafe in spreading the ways people can have a more
positive experience online by allowing parents to block
social media with a flick of a switch on their App thereby
removing online bullies and groomers from their kids’
devices. Parents also are given the option to set Screen
Time Limits, block Video Sites like YouTube, and switch WiFi
off entirely.
With an ongoing increase in
harm reports meaning the community is experiencing harm at
rates that Netsafe have never seen before, it has never been
more urgent for kids to get the safe internet they need and
parents get the peace of mind they deserve. Netsafety Week
2021 is an opportunity for all of us to focus on these
goals.
About Netsafety Week
2021:
https://www.netsafe.org.nz/netsafety-week-2021/
About
KidsSafetyNet:
KidsSafetyNet grew
out of a need by its founders Orla and Darren Breeze to keep
their then young family safe online. Several years of
research and development have resulted in a very simple
solution to online safety comprising a small WiFi router
that creates a separate safe WiFi just for kids alongside an
App to manage settings. The App gives parents all the
control they need to keep their kids safe including the
ability to set Screentime Limits, and block/unblock Social
Media & Video sites like YouTube whilst a robust
filtering engine ensures that harmful and inappropriate
content, malware and viruses are kept far away from any
device on the system.
KidsSafetyNet has been
designed in New Zealand to be simple to use, affordable and
doesn’t track or snoop on user
activity.
About
KSN Systems NZ Limited:
KSN Systems
NZ Limited is a Family-owned Software and Media Production
company established in 2018 and based in Kerikeri,
Northland