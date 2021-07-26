Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Northland Business Addressing National Issue Of Online Bullying And Harm

Monday, 26 July 2021, 12:37 pm
Press Release: KSN Systems


 

  • A Kerikeri-based business is on a mission to reduce both online bullying and harm.
     
  • Online bullying is costing New Zealand $440million annually according to Netsafe
     
  • Over the past year, Netsafe has seen an on-going increase in harm reports.
     

New Zealand company KidsSafetyNet is on a mission to decrease the amount of online bullying occurring in New Zealand, an issue that costs $440 million annually according to Netsafe who are launching their first ever Netsafety Week from July 23 to July 30. The added pressures of digital parenting have created a need for a simple solution to online safety that allows everyone to have a more positive experience online without fear of grooming, bullying or harmful content.
 

KidsSafetyNet are supporting Netsafe in spreading the ways people can have a more positive experience online by allowing parents to block social media with a flick of a switch on their App thereby removing online bullies and groomers from their kids’ devices. Parents also are given the option to set Screen Time Limits, block Video Sites like YouTube, and switch WiFi off entirely.
 

With an ongoing increase in harm reports meaning the community is experiencing harm at rates that Netsafe have never seen before, it has never been more urgent for kids to get the safe internet they need and parents get the peace of mind they deserve. Netsafety Week 2021 is an opportunity for all of us to focus on these goals.
 

About Netsafety Week 2021:
 

https://www.netsafe.org.nz/netsafety-week-2021/
 

About KidsSafetyNet:
 

KidsSafetyNet grew out of a need by its founders Orla and Darren Breeze to keep their then young family safe online. Several years of research and development have resulted in a very simple solution to online safety comprising a small WiFi router that creates a separate safe WiFi just for kids alongside an App to manage settings. The App gives parents all the control they need to keep their kids safe including the ability to set Screentime Limits, and block/unblock Social Media & Video sites like YouTube whilst a robust filtering engine ensures that harmful and inappropriate content, malware and viruses are kept far away from any device on the system.
 

KidsSafetyNet has been designed in New Zealand to be simple to use, affordable and doesn’t track or snoop on user activity.
 

https://www.kidsafetynet.com
 

About KSN Systems NZ Limited:
 

KSN Systems NZ Limited is a Family-owned Software and Media Production company established in 2018 and based in Kerikeri, Northland
 

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KSN Systems on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: Primary Products Push Exports To A New High

New Zealand exports reached a new high in June 2021, off the back of record export values for logs and beef, Stats NZ said today. In June 2021, the value of all goods exports rose... More>>



Energy: New Zealand Could Be World’s First Large-scale Producer Of Green Hydrogen

Contact Energy and Meridian Energy are seeking registrations of interest to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. The plant has the potential to earn hundreds of millions in export revenue and help decarbonise economies both here and overseas... More>>


MBIE: 36th America’s Cup Post-event Reports Released

Post-event reporting on the 36th America’s Cup (AC36) has been released today. The reports cover the delivery of the event by Crown, Council and America’s Cup Event Limited, economic impacts for Auckland and New Zealand, and delivery of critical infrastructure... More>>





Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 