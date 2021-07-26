Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Adds Over 300,000 Fares Under $100 On Domestic Network

Monday, 26 July 2021, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has today put more than 300,000 seats across its domestic network on sale for under $100 between September and November, until Thursday.

The airline has also added more than 250,000 additional domestic seats from mid-August to October to support domestic tourism and encourage Kiwis to travel to the regions.

While there has been a general increase in capacity across the majority of the domestic network, Queenstown will see an increase of over 45,000 seats, Nelson 16,000 and Napier 17,000.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says it's great to see demand for domestic travel above pre-COVID-19 levels, highlighting New Zealanders' desire to explore the hidden gems throughout Aotearoa.

"It's heartwarming to see Kiwis are getting out and about supporting our regions. We live in such a beautiful part of the world, so it's not surprising that our customers are making the most of it!"

"Rarotonga is also proving popular for those looking to escape winter, so we've recently added 25% capacity to deliver Kiwis straight to the beach."

