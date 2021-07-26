Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

If You Want A Resilient Workplace – Make It A Neuro-inclusive One

Monday, 26 July 2021, 3:03 pm
In Aurecon’s latest Just Imagine blog, Kat Crewes (Geotechnical Engineer) and Robert Holmes (Lead, People and Change) argue that while neurodivergence has been viewed by businesses as a hurdle, employing neurodivergent people encourages new ways of thinking and working – and it’s good for the bottom line.

The trend towards uniformity in the 20th century is visible in many places, not just farmland. Many workplaces have fostered homogeneity in thought and behaviour, where those who do not work in the same way as the majority are weeded out, even if unintentionally. What we now know, is that a lack of diversity can breed groupthink and is bad business.

While we are seeing a great deal of progress, with more women and people of colour appointed in leadership positions and businesses becoming more welcoming for the LGBTQI+ community, neurodivergent people are often overlooked.
Research from EY suggests that in the US, neurodivergent people make up to 20 per cent of the population, and 85 per cent of them are facing unemployment or underemployment. That’s a huge amount of untapped talent and potential.

There is still a long way to go before neurodiversity is truly embraced. A large number of neurodivergent people are unemployed and struggling. Even if some do have jobs, many are afraid to disclose their conditions at work because of the stereotypes and stigmas. If anything, we are just at the tip of the iceberg. So, how can we build workplaces that are neuro-inclusive and why is it worth

This article was first published Aurecon’s Just Imagine blog. Just Imagine provides a glimpse into the future for curious readers, exploring ideas that are probable, possible and for the imagination. Subscribe here to get access to the latest blog posts as soon as they are published.

