Buying Great Furniture On A Tight Budget

Maybe you’re one of the many first-time homeowners in Christchurch who just bought your dream home but has a limited budget left to furnish it. Maybe you’re just looking to update your home with some new pieces, but you have a reduced income. And maybe you’re reluctant to make furniture purchases because you’re worried that you can’t afford good quality.

There is, thankfully, no need to fear. It’s perfectly possible to find good quality furniture at reasonable prices – you just need to be clever about it. It’s even possible to find good pieces from stores that sell mass produced items. You just need to ensure that the furniture is made from solid materials (real wood instead of laminate, steel instead of plastic) and not joined with glue (look instead for screws).

Another option is to shop at smaller, more niche furniture stores. While furniture in Christchurch from these kinds of niche stores can be a bit pricier, they often offer more unique items that are of a higher quality than what you’d find at a ‘big box’ store. And, depending on the store itself, the furniture items won’t necessarily break the bank.

Then, if you have the luxury of waiting, there is also always the option of finding the furniture you want from a higher-end store and keeping an eye out for when it goes on sale. There is also the option of getting furniture custom made. While such furniture can be pricey, as you will be paying for the artisan’s time and talent as well as the materials, the costs are not always as out of reach as you might assume, you’ll just need to shop around.

Finally, you could go to flea markets, antique shops, or shop online for second-hand items. You’ll be surprised how easy it can be to find good quality items at a steal.

