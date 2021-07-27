Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How To Improve Your Birthday Cake’s Visual Appeal

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 6:37 am
Press Release: Celebration Cakes

Since lockdown, more and more New Zealanders have been setting time aside to cultivate their hobbies. In fact, many have even begun turning their hobbies into profitable side hustles, if not their full-time employment.

This is especially true for those of us who spent last year improving our baking skills. And, now that we know exactly how to make the perfect cake, the next step is to ensure that it looks as good as it tastes – especially if we’re planning on selling it.

However, this endeavour can feel really daunting to anyone who is not artistically inclined, as the reality is that just because you can bake a tasty cake, does not mean you can also do beautiful cake decoration. Not all of us have the skill, patience, or equipment to do exquisite piping, create fine sugar flowers, or add other intricate works of art to cakes like we see in the media. Of course, we can always practice these ‘higher grade’ skills until we get them right. But in the meantime, thankfully, as long as the basic cake – it’s shape, consistency, taste, and texture – is good, there are a number of simple ways to improve its aesthetic.

Of these simpler solutions, crushed nuts, fresh fruit, and drizzled chocolate are especially popular options that add interest and a pop of colour to any cake. There’s also the option of using moulds that give cakes an interesting pattern or texture. Cake toppers, coloured sprinkles or other candies, and coconut are other great options. And, sometimes, the simplest option can also be the best – by simply covering a cake in an evenly spread layer of icing.

With so many easy and cost-effective ways to decorate a cake, even the least creative amongst us is likely to present a cake that is both tasty and beautiful to look at.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Celebration Cakes on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: Primary Products Push Exports To A New High

New Zealand exports reached a new high in June 2021, off the back of record export values for logs and beef, Stats NZ said today. In June 2021, the value of all goods exports rose... More>>



Energy: New Zealand Could Be World’s First Large-scale Producer Of Green Hydrogen

Contact Energy and Meridian Energy are seeking registrations of interest to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. The plant has the potential to earn hundreds of millions in export revenue and help decarbonise economies both here and overseas... More>>


MBIE: 36th America’s Cup Post-event Reports Released

Post-event reporting on the 36th America’s Cup (AC36) has been released today. The reports cover the delivery of the event by Crown, Council and America’s Cup Event Limited, economic impacts for Auckland and New Zealand, and delivery of critical infrastructure... More>>





Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 