Keeping Your Vehicle Cool Under Pressure This Winter

Any responsible car owner will tell you that it’s vital to have your vehicle serviced regularly. However, not all car owners are familiar with what a service entails or what they can do between services to prolong the life of their car. In fact, there are a number of things that drivers can do to ensure their vehicles run smoothly and require less parts replacement over their lifespan.

From braking evenly to doing regular oil checks, simple, everyday habits can really help to ensure a car’s longevity. One key check would be in relation to coolant (also referred to as ‘antifreeze’). While newer vehicles only need coolant replacement every decade or so – with some never requiring a change – older cars can require a coolant exchange anywhere between every year and every 5 years.

Although many mechanics offer a coolant check as part of their general service, this may not always be the case. It’s necessary, therefore, to confirm whether this service is provided. If it’s been a while since a car’s last service, or if this particular check was not included, it may be necessary to visit a reputable mechanic and ask them to confirm if a coolant service is needed.

Generally, this kind of service entails determining the coolant level, ensuring that the correct coolant for the specific vehicle type is used, and then exchanging the coolant itself. By using the correct coolant type and levels, it’s possible to ensure that a car’s engine will not overheat. Drivers are also assured that neither the coolant itself, nor the engine components will freeze or be otherwise negatively impacted by drops in temperature.

A vehicle that is effectively lubricated with coolant can, thus, run smoothly for longer, and be at a far lower risk of build-up, engine seizure, or other costly damages.

© Scoop Media

