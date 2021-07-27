Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business Needs Priority Access To Miq

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 3:12 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

No one is arguing with Government’s decision to keep us safe and keep Delta out but shutting down the trans-Tasman for the next couple of months does not mean our world should stop,” he said.

Its time Immigration acknowledged the important role of business and allocated MIQ slots for NZ businesses who have personnel who are required offshore and then need to return, it’s time to acknowledge that for some NZ businesses to maintain local workforces they need to be offshore to maintain order levels and supply chains. NZ has built its economy on international trade and they need to be part of the border management not a sacrifice.

We also need to be planning how to treat vaccinated individuals differently – the purpose of vaccination was to protect, so with the investment we are making in vaccination its time to think differently about those who need to travel and are vaccinated.

“We could use MIQ slots differently and introduce other quarantine options to prioritise movement in and out of the country of those people contributing productively to the economy creating jobs, capabilities, investment and new sectors. All they need is to do their bit to keep all of us safe with proof of vaccination plus negative departure and arrival tests.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Business Chamber on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: Quarterly Inflation Rising Steadily Across The Board

Higher prices for transport and food have driven up inflation for the all households group in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The ‘all households group’ represents all private New Zealand-resident households... More>>


Stats NZ: Primary Products Push Exports To A New High

New Zealand exports reached a new high in June 2021, off the back of record export values for logs and beef, Stats NZ said today. In June 2021, the value of all goods exports rose... More>>



Energy: New Zealand Could Be World’s First Large-scale Producer Of Green Hydrogen

Contact Energy and Meridian Energy are seeking registrations of interest to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. The plant has the potential to earn hundreds of millions in export revenue and help decarbonise economies both here and overseas... More>>




Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 