Snow Machine Announces New Dates For The Four-day Destination Music Festival

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 4:32 pm
Press Release: NZSki

Joint Press Release from Snow Machine and NZSki.

Organisers of the highly anticipated Snow Machine festival have made the decision to push the event out by three weeks, following the pause of the Trans-Tasman bubble on Friday.

The event, which is in partnership with Coronet Peak and The Remarkables, will now take place in Queenstown between September 29 – October 2, 2021.

Snow Machine co-founder Quentin Nolan says the bubble closure wasn’t the news he and fellow organisers were after, but the show will go on.

“With many of our 5,000 festival-goers and artists coming from across the Tasman, we have made the decision to push ahead with new festival dates. We do extend our apologies to those that can no longer attend,” he says.

“Although there are lots of challenges involved in rescheduling a festival, the new dates give us more time to make this event even more special – it’s set to be the best one yet.”

The four-day destination festival, which made its debut in Hakuba, Japan last year, will see daily après events take place on the snow-packed mountains of Coronet Peak and The Remarkables and at the main stage in Queenstown.

Paul Anderson, CEO of NZSki who owns The Remarkables and Coronet Peak, says he’s stoked to have been able to work with the team at Snow Machine to make this event happen.

“This event is a key driver for visitation, not only our mountains but to the region, so we are thrilled the event will still go ahead. Spring in Queenstown is always a good time with long, warm days perfect for skiing and riding and enjoying some of the best music acts around.”

To make sure festival-goers have an epic après experience in Queenstown, Coronet Peak will extend their season by an additional six days to accommodate the event, snow conditions dependent. The Remarkables is scheduled to close for the season on Sunday 17 October.

