New Zealand’s Leading Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Umbrellar Recognised As A Leader In Server Migrations To Azure.

Umbrellar, New Zealand's leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider to business, government, healthcare and CSP resellers, announced today that it has earned the coveted Microsoft Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation.

The new endorsement is a validation of Umbrellar’s extensive knowledge, experience, and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure. Microsoft awards the advanced specialisation only to partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration, security and deployment practices. This recognition sees Umbrellar as one of a small handful of highly trusted Azure migration partners.

Dave Howden, Umbrellar CEO said, “This is an amazing recognition of the capability and hard work of the Umbrellar CloudOps team. As our customers seek to modernise their applications and infrastructure, they look to Umbrellar and our partner ecosystem for guidance on the most efficient, effective ways to adopt cloud technologies. This advanced specialisation from Microsoft enables our customers and CSP partners to move to the Azure platform with greater agility and confidence — knowing they have a trusted advisor with the technical expertise and resources to assess, plan, and migrate their workloads to the cloud.”

Matt Bostwick, Partner Director at Microsoft New Zealand, added, “Over the past year we’ve seen a dramatic acceleration in cloud migration as New Zealand organisations are catching on to the huge benefits of Azure to modernise their operations, leverage automated security features and harness the unlimited scale of public cloud. Our research has shown public cloud services are set to add $30 billion to the economy and 102,000 extra jobs over the next four years, which wouldn’t be possible without partners like Umbrellar driving change and supporting their customers every step of the way to get the most out of cloud services.”

This accreditation adds to Umbrellar’s impressive certification status with Microsoft, with the company carrying 180+ certifications across 10 Microsoft gold competencies.

About Umbrellar:

Umbrellar is focused on empowering our customers and resellers to make the most of the Microsoft Cloud to digitally transform New Zealand business.

As Microsoft Partner of the Year 2019, we truly believe our partnerships make more possible and that there are more ways than ever to create new business opportunities. We are here to help partners and customers be the hero in their very own NZ success story and we aim to be the partner of choice within the NZ IT industry, and the number 1 services provider for the Microsoft Cloud.

Our guiding statement and promise is to bring the best people, partnerships, resources and expertise to NZ business to achieve more with the Microsoft Cloud.

From Microsoft Azure, Azure Stack, Microsoft 365 to Dynamics 365, we strive to curate the most comprehensive network of partners that are the best in their respective industries, technologies and domains.

