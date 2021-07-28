Kiwi Avocado Oil Company Wins Internationally Acclaimed Award

Te Puna-based avocado oil producer, Grove, has been granted the Superior Taste Award with two stars for its Extra Virgin Avocado Oil by the prestigious International Taste Institute in Brussels, Belgium.

The jury of the International Taste Institute, composed of over 200 of the world’s best chefs and sommeliers, gather every year to flavour test, evaluate and certify the taste of food and drinks from around the world. The jury follows a rigorous blind-tasting methodology in which product samples are anonymised to avoid any scoring biases.

Greg Ryan, Grove’s Business Development Manager, says that the award announcement has highlighted the quality of their avocado oil and created a buzz within the business.

“The Grove team is thrilled to have our premium avocado oil recognised by such a renowned Institute. Being awarded with two stars means our oil has been judged as ‘remarkable’, scoring between 80 and 90 percent,” explains Greg.

“To some extent, taste is subjective – but to have hundreds of high-level chefs, many with Michelin stars to their names, tasting our oil and agreeing that it has a superior flavour profile really helps to cement Grove as being a top avocado oil producer, globally.”

Grove products are created with a focus on health and flavour. Vegan, gluten free and 100% natural, the process of cold pressing the fruit means the oils maintain a natural taste, colour and aroma. This reflects a growing trend among food and beverage producers internationally.

Alan Coxon, President of the International Taste Institute chef jury says “The overall quality of products submitted in 2021 has been exceptionally high. We are delighted to witness that the industry is increasingly developing healthier products while keeping a strong focus on taste.”

About Grove Avocado Oil

The Grove story came to fruition 20 years ago, in Tauranga. The Bay of Plenty is situated on the east coast of New Zealand’s north island. It is renowned for having nutrient rich volcanic soil and a warm climate, which plays a pivotal role in growing the finest Haas avocados.

The team at Grove had a vision to deliver the highest quality avocado oil and for food lovers to reap the health-giving benefits.

Grove’s world-class production process ensures that the cold-pressed extra virgin oil extracted reaches the table at its purest. The delicate aroma, colour and distinct flavour cocoons the abundance of well-being benefits found in this nutrient-dense oil.

© Scoop Media

