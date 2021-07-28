Salesforce Broadens Reach Across New Zealand With Two New Cloud Reseller Program Partners

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced Datacom and LavaBox have joined its Cloud Reseller Program. The Cloud Reseller Program, launched in early 2021, provides customers with the flexibility and choice to procure based on their specific business needs.

The Cloud Reseller Program allows a partner to offer Salesforce licenses directly to a customer via a reseller agreement. Aimed primarily at small and medium size businesses, the program expands the ability of Salesforce’s partner ecosystem to support customers in their digital transformations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to put digital transformation at the top of the to do list. Being able to transact directly with Salesforce Consulting Partners helps more businesses access the power of the Salesforce platform. Many customers want to have one relationship, from securing the licenses to implementing the product and this model allows them the flexibility to do that.

The launch of the Cloud Reseller Program in New Zealand further reinforces Salesforce’s commitment to the market. The Salesforce Economy in New Zealand is estimated to enable the creation of 37,500 direct jobs amongst Salesforce customers. Over the same period, Salesforce customers will add a net US$2.3b in new business revenue to the economy. The Salesforce ecosystem in New Zealand in 2019 was 4.5 times larger than Salesforce itself. By 2024, it will be 6.6 times.

Datacom and LavaBox are long term Consulting Partners of Salesforce who have now expanded their offering to be official Cloud Reseller partners. Datacom’s joint customers with Salesforce include the University of Waikato. LavaBox’s joint customers include Booster, Masterpet and St John NZ .

Comments on the news

“The digital imperative has never been more compelling, many businesses have gone from digital-maybe to digital-first almost overnight. The Cloud Reseller Program is crucial to helping more businesses accelerate their transformations by giving us new reach and scale through our partners.” said Tara Ridley, Vice President, Alliances and Channels, Salesforce Australia & New Zealand.

“Becoming a Salesforce Reseller is a natural progression to what has already been a long and very successful partnership between Datacom and Salesforce. It allows us to deliver more value to our customers whilst providing a more holistic solution and simplified experience.”said Craig Skinner, Associate Director Salesforce Practice, Datacom.

“The Salesforce Cloud Reseller Program enables LavaBox to engage with customers earlier in their transformation journey, before they’re ready to talk to software vendors. By working alongside clients end-to-end, from strategy to execution, we can help make digital transformation a reality for aspirational Kiwi businesses.” said Justin Lanigan, Managing Director, LavaBox.

