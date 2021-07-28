Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Salesforce Broadens Reach Across New Zealand With Two New Cloud Reseller Program Partners

Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 4:25 pm
Press Release: SalesForce

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced Datacom and LavaBox have joined its Cloud Reseller Program. The Cloud Reseller Program, launched in early 2021, provides customers with the flexibility and choice to procure based on their specific business needs.

The Cloud Reseller Program allows a partner to offer Salesforce licenses directly to a customer via a reseller agreement. Aimed primarily at small and medium size businesses, the program expands the ability of Salesforce’s partner ecosystem to support customers in their digital transformations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to put digital transformation at the top of the to do list. Being able to transact directly with Salesforce Consulting Partners helps more businesses access the power of the Salesforce platform. Many customers want to have one relationship, from securing the licenses to implementing the product and this model allows them the flexibility to do that.

The launch of the Cloud Reseller Program in New Zealand further reinforces Salesforce’s commitment to the market. The Salesforce Economy in New Zealand is estimated to enable the creation of 37,500 direct jobs amongst Salesforce customers. Over the same period, Salesforce customers will add a net US$2.3b in new business revenue to the economy. The Salesforce ecosystem in New Zealand in 2019 was 4.5 times larger than Salesforce itself. By 2024, it will be 6.6 times.

Datacom and LavaBox are long term Consulting Partners of Salesforce who have now expanded their offering to be official Cloud Reseller partners. Datacom’s joint customers with Salesforce include the University of Waikato. LavaBox’s joint customers include Booster, Masterpet and St John NZ .

Comments on the news

  • “The digital imperative has never been more compelling, many businesses have gone from digital-maybe to digital-first almost overnight. The Cloud Reseller Program is crucial to helping more businesses accelerate their transformations by giving us new reach and scale through our partners.” said Tara Ridley, Vice President, Alliances and Channels, Salesforce Australia & New Zealand.
  • “Becoming a Salesforce Reseller is a natural progression to what has already been a long and very successful partnership between Datacom and Salesforce. It allows us to deliver more value to our customers whilst providing a more holistic solution and simplified experience.”said Craig Skinner, Associate Director Salesforce Practice, Datacom.
  • “The Salesforce Cloud Reseller Program enables LavaBox to engage with customers earlier in their transformation journey, before they’re ready to talk to software vendors. By working alongside clients end-to-end, from strategy to execution, we can help make digital transformation a reality for aspirational Kiwi businesses.” said Justin Lanigan, Managing Director, LavaBox.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SalesForce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Greenpeace: Calls Foul On INEOS Rugby Sponsorship Deal

Greenpeace is calling foul on NZ Rugby’s decision to sign a sponsorship deal with the oil and plastic polluting petrochemical giant INEOS. "In the thick of the climate crisis, it’s gutting to see NZ Rugby sign a sponsorship deal with an oil and gas polluting conglomerate... More>>



Stats NZ: Quarterly Inflation Rising Steadily Across The Board

Higher prices for transport and food have driven up inflation for the all households group in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The ‘all households group’ represents all private New Zealand-resident households... More>>


Stats NZ: Primary Products Push Exports To A New High

New Zealand exports reached a new high in June 2021, off the back of record export values for logs and beef, Stats NZ said today. In June 2021, the value of all goods exports rose... More>>


Real Estate: June Home Transfers Remain High
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter... More>>



Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 