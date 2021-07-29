Mark Cairns Announced As Intended Chair For 2degrees

New Zealand’s fastest growing, full-service telco and well-loved challenger brand 2degrees today announced Mark Cairns as the intended chair of the 2degrees board, should its IPO proceed.

Brad Horwitz, 2degrees’ current chair says, “Mark Cairns has outstanding credentials and is widely respected as a CEO and Company Director. He brings significant expertise and leadership along with recognised listed company credentials to what will be a compelling new investment opportunity in both New Zealand and Australia.”

“As we prepare for an IPO, we are pleased to have Mark Cairns ready to lead a board of directors,” says Mark Aue, CEO. “This is an exciting time in 2degrees’ history and identifying our chair sets the tone for a high calibre board to take us into the future.”

Mark Cairns has watched 2degrees’ growth over the past 12 years and is delighted to align with a brand that continues to challenge the status quo and bring fairness to all New Zealanders.

“2degrees changed the game when it entered the telco market. After spending more than $1 billion on its network, it is now New Zealand’s fastest growing full-service telco, both in mobile and broadband connections. With a potential listing of 2degrees on the horizon, they’re poised to achieve even more for New Zealand. I’m impressed with the special culture that exists at 2degrees and proud to have the opportunity to be a part of this next era,” says Mark Cairns.

Mark Aue adds, “We’ve already welcomed Mark and his family as 2degrees customers, and we look forward to welcoming Mark to our 2degrees whānau and working together to deliver greater value for our customers and communities.”

Mark Cairns is a director of Meridian Energy Limited, Sanford Limited, and Freightways Limited. He was previously Chief Executive of Port of Tauranga, has extensive experience in logistics, infrastructure, and contracting, and significant exposure to capital markets. Mark has a First Class Honours Degree in Civil Engineering, a degree in Business Studies and a Master of Management. He is a Fellow of Engineering New Zealand and a Chartered Member of the Institute of Directors. In 2019, Mark received the prestigious Caldwell Partners Leadership Award from the Institute of Finance Professionals, and the Deloitte/Management Magazine Executive of the Year Award in 2012.

About 2degrees: In 2009, we burst into the market determined to give Kiwis a better choice of telco and a fairer deal. From day one we challenged the status quo by halving the price of pre-pay calls and texts overnight. Since then, we’ve spent over $1 billion on our network to provide broadband and mobile services to cover 98.5% of the places that New Zealanders live and work. We acquired a NZ-based internet service provider in 2015 to offer ADSL, VDSL and UFB services, supported by award-winning, NZ-based customer care. In 2017 we announced a maiden profit and today we’re a fast-growing business with more than 1 million customers, a 1200-strong team and 60 stores around NZ.

No money is currently being sought and no shares or other financial products in 2degrees can currently be applied for or acquired under any offer or intended offer. If an offer of 2degrees shares or other financial products is made, the offer will be made in accordance with the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (New Zealand).

© Scoop Media

