Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entrust Dividend Recipients Reminded To Check Their Details

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: Entrust

Time is running out for people in the Entrust District to post back their payment preference forms for the Entrust dividend.

Entrust Chairman William Cairns says it’s important everyone checks their forms carefully, particularly if they received the dividend by cheque last year.

“A key difference this year is that we can’t pay the dividend by cheque. This was a decision made by the banks, not Entrust, but we know it’s a frustrating change for many of our Entrust beneficiaries,” says Mr Cairns.

“It’s important people check their details are correct because this helps us ensure they receive their dividend on dividend day,” says Mr Cairns.

“We know the Entrust dividend makes a significant difference to many households and businesses and in these uncertain economic times, it is likely to be welcomed more than ever this year.”

There are now two dividend payment options for people to choose from: direct credit to their bank account or a credit to their electricity bill.

Entrust needs payment preference forms returned by 6 August.

In preparation for the dividend this year, 344,500 Aucklanders living in the Entrust District received forms outlining their dividend payment preference options. The Entrust dividend is usually paid in late September.

Last year, 340,500 Auckland households and businesses received $280, injecting $95 million into the Auckland economy.

The dividend is available to residents and businesses in the Entrust District encompassing Auckland, Manukau, northern parts of Papakura and Eastern Franklin that are connected to Vector’s electricity network.

For further information, head to www.entrustnz.co.nz or www.facebook.com/entrustnz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Entrust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Greenpeace: Calls Foul On INEOS Rugby Sponsorship Deal

Greenpeace is calling foul on NZ Rugby’s decision to sign a sponsorship deal with the oil and plastic polluting petrochemical giant INEOS. "In the thick of the climate crisis, it’s gutting to see NZ Rugby sign a sponsorship deal with an oil and gas polluting conglomerate... More>>



Stats NZ: Quarterly Inflation Rising Steadily Across The Board

Higher prices for transport and food have driven up inflation for the all households group in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The ‘all households group’ represents all private New Zealand-resident households... More>>


Stats NZ: Primary Products Push Exports To A New High

New Zealand exports reached a new high in June 2021, off the back of record export values for logs and beef, Stats NZ said today. In June 2021, the value of all goods exports rose... More>>


Real Estate: June Home Transfers Remain High
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter... More>>



Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 