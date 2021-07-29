Winners Recognised For Empathy And Aroha At The Qualmark 100% Pure New Zealand Experience Awards 2021

12 operators announced as tourism industry award winners

Qualmark and Air New Zealand are thrilled to recognise the winners of the Qualmark 100% Pure New Zealand Experience Awards 2021.

The awards, which took place tonight at the Christchurch Art Centre, celebrate some of the many outstanding tourism operators throughout New Zealand. This year, the awards are particularly meaningful given the challenges faced by the tourism industry and are an opportunity for the industry to come together and celebrate.

“We were thrilled to see so many entries this year and want to acknowledge each and every operator who entered for their dedication to supporting their community,” says Sue Parcell, Chair of the Judging Panel.

“The integrity and genuine commitment to manaakitanga, kaitiakitanga and whanaungatanga the winners deomonstrated to visitors and the communities they operate in is remarkable and their recognition is well deserved.”

WINNERS – Qualmark 100% Pure New Zealand Experience Awards 2021

What is Qualmark?

Qualmark is New Zealand tourism’s official quality assurance organisation, providing travellers with a trusted guide to quality travel experiences in New Zealand. All operators who have achieved Qualmark status are invited to enter the awards.

How are the 100% Pure New Zealand Experience Awards judged?

The awards identify the highest quality tourism products in the market, those offering world class experiences which apply best practice in terms of sustainability by looking after the people and the land.

Applicants have the opportunity to tell the story of how their unique combination of landscapes, people and activities cannot be found anywhere else in the world – that it is a "100% Pure New Zealand" experience. Operators must also show how they are embracing:

Manaakitanga - showing aroha to your people and community

Tiaki – their duty of care for people and place, a commitment to the enhancement of their operating environment

Whānau – maintaining connections, commitments and caring for your own people

Who are the judges?

The judging panel was comprised of representatives from Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand who are industry leaders in manaakitanga and tourism sustainability.

Tony Rogers – Director Marketing, Tourism New Zealand

Hemi Sundgren – Pou Arahi, Tourism New Zealand

Sue Parcell – Chief Financial Officer, Tourism New Zealand

Meagan Schloeffel – Head of Sustainability, Air New Zealand

Dr. Susanne Becken – Principal Science Investment Advisor, Department of Conservation

