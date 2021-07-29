HortNZ Supports Any Move To Improve Grower Returns

HortNZ's response to the Commerce Commission's draft report on supermarkets

Grower returns have not increased for at least 10 years. However, retail prices and costs - labour, freight, compliance, etc - have steadily increased [see Farm share of retail prices, NZIER report, August 2019].

HortNZ supports any move to ensure that growers get a better return on their investment, so that they will continue to invest in fruit and vegetable growing so New Zealanders can eat healthy, locally produced food.

We support the introduction of a mandatory Industry Code of Practice, to increase transparency and reverse the imbalance of power that the Commerce Commission has identified.

New Zealanders have a stark choice. If they want to eat fresh, healthy New Zealand-grown vegetables, they must be prepared to support the New Zealand growers who grow them. Otherwise, New Zealand will have to start importing more frozen and canned vegetables.

HortNZ Chief Executive, Nadine Tunley

