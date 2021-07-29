Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Interactive Media And Game Studios Attract Private Capital Interest

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 11:59 am
Press Release: NZ Private Capital Association

New Zealand investors are taking a shine to games software development, according to NZ Private Capital Executive Director Colin McKinnon.

Colin McKinnon explained “We hosted an investor meet and greet event in Auckland in June 24th in association with NZ Games Developers Association, which was the first event in a series that is geared towards cultivating relationships between New Zealand game developers and private investors.”

Internationally, the video game industry has emerged as a fast-growing sector in the past few years. With gamers spending millions on personal computers, cloud and non-console VR content, mobile and subscription-based games, the sector still has significant potential to expand.

Mergers and acquisitions are constantly boosting the space. On 19 July 2021, China gaming giant Tencent agreed to acquire British video game developer Sumo Group for $1.26 billion. The merger will give Tencent access to Sumo’s portfolio that includes Sackboy: A Big Adventure and more racing games based on Sonic, the Hedgehog franchise. Since the coronavirus pandemic, video games have engaged millions stuck indoors due to social distancing and lockdowns.

Colin McKinnon noted: “The sales of NZ companies such as Grinding Gear Games and Kiwi Ninja demonstrate the opportunities for investors in this country. We expect the Game Developers Association meeting in Wellington in August will also attract investor interest.”

NZ Private Capital is a not-for-profit industry association committed to developing the venture capital and private equity industry in New Zealand. Its core objectives include the promotion of the industry and the asset class and to develop a world-leading venture capital and private equity environment for the benefit of investors and entrepreneurs in New Zealand.

New Zealand Private Capital aims to foster understanding that private equity and venture capital firms accelerate the ambition of New Zealand business owners through operational improvement and investment performance.

New Zealand is home to many examples of private capital partnering with companies to improve growth and performance, to share expertise and capital. This ultimately delivers improved productivity, creates jobs and contributes to the national economy.

Association members include venture capital and private equity investors, financial organisations, professional advisors, academic organisations and government or quasi-government agencies.

The association also helps businesses navigate and understand the Private Equity and Venture Capital world. Markets and growth require the free flow of capital and the association provides an important role in linking business owners with investors.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Private Capital Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Calls For New Zealand Shipping To Resolve Supply Chain Crisis

The Maritime Union says there needs to be innovative responses to ongoing shipping congestion. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says it is essential that New Zealand develops its own shipping capacity... More>>



Greenpeace: Calls Foul On INEOS Rugby Sponsorship Deal

Greenpeace is calling foul on NZ Rugby’s decision to sign a sponsorship deal with the oil and plastic polluting petrochemical giant INEOS. "In the thick of the climate crisis, it’s gutting to see NZ Rugby sign a sponsorship deal with an oil and gas polluting conglomerate... More>>



Stats NZ: Quarterly Inflation Rising Steadily Across The Board

Higher prices for transport and food have driven up inflation for the all households group in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The ‘all households group’ represents all private New Zealand-resident households... More>>


Real Estate: June Home Transfers Remain High
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter... More>>



Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 