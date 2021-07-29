Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Carrick Winery & Restaurant Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award For Restaurants

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Carrick Winery

Carrick Winery & Restaurant today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award winner for restaurants. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to visitors, having earned great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Carrick stood out by continuously delighting guests and earning its place in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide.

“We are delighted to have won this award and be highly commended amongst our peers in the food and wine industry,” said Alison Cleland, owner of Carrick Winery & Restaurant. “It is a fantastic achievement to be named amongst the top 10% of restaurants worldwide and speaks volumes of the highly dedicated team we have here. We look forward to continuing to welcome and serve all who come through our doors.”

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

To see visitor reviews and the popular dishes, wines and experiences of Carrick Winery & Restaurant, visit Carrick’s Tripadvisor profile.

About Carrick Winery & Restaurant

The team at Carrick Winery & Restaurant is committed to crafting small production, estate-grown, certified organic wines that speak of their unique home in Bannockburn, Central Otago, New Zealand. Twenty-four hectares of vines are nestled around the winery and every effort is made to allow the wines to express their special position on the headland of the Kawarau River and the Bannockburn Inlet. The name Carrick derives from the gold mining town and the mountain range to which the winery looks, and many of the company’s wines pay homage to important local landmarks, such as the early 20th century Excelsior coal mine that runs below the Carrick property. The symbol of the ‘Carrick bend’ on all of their labels signifies the strong union between their land and their people. carrick.co.nz

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.bookatable.co.uk, and www.delinski.com), www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, September 2020

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

