Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Showa Denko Installs Additional Lines To Produce Aluminum Heat Radiators For XEVs

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 4:03 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Aluminium heat radiator for PM

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) decided to double Oyama Plant's capacity to produce aluminium heat radiators for power modules (PMs)[1] to be installed in electrified vehicles (xEVs) including battery electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles, in order to respond to an increase in demand for aluminium heat radiators for PMs. SDK has started installation of the additional production line whose start-up of operation is scheduled to be at the beginning of 2022.

PMs are important parts of xEVs and contribute to the improvement in the performance of xEVs. For example, PMs contribute to extension of cruising range and improvement in fuel economy of cars. PMs are usually installed into limited spaces of xEVs. Therefore, heat radiators for PMs must be small, be designed to allow various installation methods, and have high energy efficiency and large heat dissipation capacity.

Aluminium heat radiators for PMs produced by SDK adopt direct vacuum brazing[2] between insulated substrates and other parts including aluminium fins produced by SDK. Therefore, SDK's aluminium heat radiators for PMs are small, have large heat dissipation capacity, and allow free design of coolant pipes, thereby having a multiplicity of uses. SDK started to produce aluminium heat radiators for PMs in 2019. SDK's aluminium heat radiators are put into PMs by a large PM manufacturer in Japan, and those PMs are installed in xEVs assembled by various car manufacturers operating in Japan and other Asian countries.

Backed by the global movement toward realization of carbon neutral society, the automobile industry is accelerating its shift toward xEVs. Therefore, the market for aluminium heat radiators for PMs is expected to expand further. SDK will develop and produce smaller high-performance aluminium heat radiators for PMs on the basis of its long-time fostered aluminium-alloy design technology, aluminium processing technology and power-module evaluation technology, and provide customers with solutions for their problems, thereby expanding its aluminium specialty components business.

[1] Power module (PM) is a part of electronic device. It consists of several power semiconductor chips, and supplies electronic power to an electronic device. PM with good efficiency improves xEVs' performance.

[2] Vacuum brazing joints parts without melting basic materials. Vacuum brazing is suitable for jointing of precision parts because inside of the furnace is vacuum and fine control of inside temperature is possible.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Calls For New Zealand Shipping To Resolve Supply Chain Crisis

The Maritime Union says there needs to be innovative responses to ongoing shipping congestion. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says it is essential that New Zealand develops its own shipping capacity... More>>



Greenpeace: Calls Foul On INEOS Rugby Sponsorship Deal

Greenpeace is calling foul on NZ Rugby’s decision to sign a sponsorship deal with the oil and plastic polluting petrochemical giant INEOS. "In the thick of the climate crisis, it’s gutting to see NZ Rugby sign a sponsorship deal with an oil and gas polluting conglomerate... More>>



Stats NZ: Quarterly Inflation Rising Steadily Across The Board

Higher prices for transport and food have driven up inflation for the all households group in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The ‘all households group’ represents all private New Zealand-resident households... More>>


Real Estate: June Home Transfers Remain High
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter... More>>



Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 