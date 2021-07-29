Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How IT Outsourcing Can Help Your SME

Thursday, 29 July 2021, 7:42 pm
Press Release: Cyclone

The digital era really has made the world a far smaller place. This has been good news for start-ups and SMEs, as by effectively embracing outsourcing, it is now possible to access expert talent from across the globe.

Effective outsourcing can be especially valuable for SMEs, as it can help to reduce costs associated with acquiring human resources. Instead of having to pay a monthly salary, talent is only hired as and when needed. Outsourcing can even lead to an increase in productivity, as outsourced talent often work in such a way that their pay is linked to output.

One area where smaller businesses are increasingly opting for outsourcing is in the field of information technology. While many SME owners may have a background in their actual product(s) and service(s), and may even know a thing or two about business management, it is rare for owners outside of those actually practicing in the IT field themselves to be well-versed in the technological needs of their particular business. It can also be quite costly to have an IT professional on staff, particularly when a company is just starting out. Therefore, certain companies now exist that fill this needs gap by offering professional IT solutions to growing businesses.

Some of the more common IT services that these companies provide include:

  • IT procurement – where clients can gain advice and assistance in respect to what technology to purchase for their specific business and budget;
  • IT help desks – where an IT professional is on call to assist with troubleshooting issues; and
  • Cloud solutions – where clients are assisted with managing and effectively incorporating cloud-based software into their operations.

Adopting outsourcing in this instance can help SMEs keep abreast of changes in technology while simultaneously removing much of the stress associated with navigating a new business in an increasingly digital context.

