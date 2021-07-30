Neuron Commits $100,000 Of Free Trips To Support New Zealand Vaccination Plans

New Zealand, 30 July 2021 - Neuron Mobility, Australia and New Zealand’s leading e-scooter operator, has announced that it will be committing $100,000 of free trips to help more New Zealanders get vaccinated. The offer will be available to riders in all cities where Neuron operates across the country, and applies to both the company’s e-scooters and e-bikes.

Launching on 30 July, the initiative aims to assist the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Neuron’s $100,000 will provide 10,000 New Zealanders with free transport to go towards receiving their COVID-19 vaccination.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is an ongoing challenge for governments around the world, including here in New Zealand. We know that increasing vaccination rates is an integral step to stopping the spread and reducing the health, social and economic impacts of the virus in our community. Through this initiative, we want to provide greater access to safe transport options for every New Zealander who is eligible to get vaccinated.”

He continued: “In particular, we want to take this opportunity to support frontline workers and vulnerable members of the community who are the first priority to receive their vaccinations. Our healthcare workers have been at the forefront of the vaccine rollout, and we hope to play a small part in supporting their critical work.”

To take advantage of the offer, riders will need to download the Neuron app and follow the vaccination promotion prompts. They will then receive $10 of ride coupons on their account, to go towards one round trip to the nearest vaccination centre, GP or hospital.

Neuron has a history of supporting the communities it operates in. During the first nationwide lockdown starting in March 2020, when other companies pulled their vehicles from the streets, Neuron was the only e-scooter operator to keep its service running for essential workers. As well as providing a socially-distanced transport option, the company gave away thousands of free monthly passes to indispensible public health workers, many of whom were required to travel to work during the pandemic.

Neuron is a company well-known for its focus on safety and its e-scooters and e-bikes are fitted with many cutting-edge safety features. These include an app-controlled helmet lock that secures a safety helmet to the e-scooter or e-bike between trips; and a topple detection feature that can detect if it has been left on its side, which then alerts an operations team to reposition it safely.

Other innovations include a 111 emergency button which can tell if someone has had a fall and helps the rider call the emergency services. Voice guidance is fitted to educate and warn riders of how to ride safely. The e-scooters and e-bikes also feature a ‘Follow My Ride’ function that allows riders to share their trip with friends and family in real time, for added safety and peace of mind.

