Roofing – The Secret To A Successful Sale

In the currently lively New Zealand property market, there are many things that both buyers and sellers have to take into account in order to make the most of a sale or purchase. It’s necessary to remember then that due to the steep competition in the current market, and with many sellers looking to sell their homes quite urgently, both parties may very possibly miss important things that can either improve or undermine the quality, desirability, and ultimate ‘buy-ability’ of a home.

And one key factor in this regard is a home’s roof. A roof in poor condition can signal to potential buyers that a property is not worth the money, may have other structural or maintenance issues due to roofing problems impacting other parts of the home, or that the house just doesn’t look as appealing as other options. Such negative perceptions can ultimately lead to a potential sale not happening. Sellers would do well, then, to consider conducting overall maintenance of their roofs and giving them a new coat of paint before placing their properties on the market.

Not only would this improve a home’s curb appeal, but may even prove the magic ingredient that tips a buyer’s decision towards making an actual offer. Indeed, if buyers are sure that a roof is not damaged, does not leak, and has recently been done over with a good quality roof coating, they may be far more willing to see a home as a viable contender.

For sellers who cannot make such repairs and upgrades to their roofs, however, all is not lost. Many buyers actively seek out ‘less maintained’ homes specifically to do the upgrades themselves. Sellers in this case must then just be aware that if buyers have to fix, paint, or even replace a roof themselves, this will lower the amount they’d be willing to pay for the property.

