Independent Investigation Into Health & Safety At The Ashburton Vegetable Factory Underway

Friday, 30 July 2021, 11:28 am
Press Release: Talleys

The independent investigation into recent allegations made about health and safety at the Talley’s Ashburton factory is well underway.

Led by Chair of Risk Management Group and former Police Commissioner Mike Bush, Bush International Consulting Ltd, which has an expertise in risk and compliance, started its review of the specific allegations made three weeks ago. Its team of health and safety specialists visited the Ashburton site last week. As well as the specific allegations, the company will also review the overall health and safety culture at the site.

The Bush International Consulting findings will be presented to Talley’s in August. The report will be delivered to WorkSafe for review.

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett said the company is serious about health and safety.

“Talley’s takes the wellbeing of our staff seriously, and the changes we have made in health and safety over the past few years have been extensive,” he said. “I believe that our systems will withstand scrutiny and validate the work our staff have been doing to improve our health and safety.

“We also believe the investigation will confirm that the allegations made to 1News in early July are incorrect, historic or already addressed. However, if there are additional improvements to be made, then we will willingly make them.”

Hazlett adds that WorkSafe also commenced its review of the company last week.

“We reiterate that the company welcomes this review and will work with WorkSafe openly,” Hazlett said.

