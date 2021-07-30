Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Go Bus Acquires McDermott Coachlines As It Expands Operations In The South

Friday, 30 July 2021, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Go Bus

Go Bus, New Zealand’s leading bus transport business, has finalised an agreement to acquire Invercargill-based McDermott Coachlines. The transaction was completed on Friday 30th July 2021.

Go Bus is the country’s largest and most diverse bus operator, with dedicated bus and coach services across 38 depots from Auckland to Invercargill. Go Bus currently operates approximately 1,800 vehicles and employs over 2,100 people throughout New Zealand, including 85 in Southland.

McDermott Coachlines has a fleet of 81 buses and employs 76 staff operating school and charter services throughout the Southland region with depots in Winton and Invercargill, and smaller satellite sites around Southland.

Go Bus Transport CEO Calum Haslop says he is looking forward to welcoming the McDermott team to the Go Bus family.

“The acquisition of McDermott’s will give us the opportunity to expand our range of services significantly in the lower South Island. “

“Our intention is to continue to operate the McDermott school services through to the end of the year on their current contracts, and then deploy all staff and vehicles onto the new Ministry of Education contracts that Go Bus was recently awarded in the area. These new contracts commence in January 2022 and will run for between 9 and 12 years. We will also continue to operate the separate school contracts at Aparima and Waianiwa and McDermott’s existing charter business.

Mr. Haslop says all McDermott staff will carry on with their current roles as usual, with no changes to pay rates or conditions.

McDermott Coachlines family shareholders decided it was a good time to exit the business and saw Go Bus as the logical buyer.

“This is a very positive step for the business, our staff and customers. There are shared values between the two companies, particularly around family ethos and customer service. We were also impressed with Go Bus’s broad experience delivering bus and coach services throughout New Zealand over many years,” says Alister McDermott, manager of McDermott Coachlines.

“It will be business as usual for our Winton and Invercargill depots with the same team delivering services in Invercargill and Southland looking after our passengers.”

“We are excited about the opportunities to grow our business with the acquisition of McDermott Coachlines and are looking forward to McDermott Coachlines becoming part of the Go Bus family,” concludes Mr. Haslop.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Go Bus on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime Union: Calls For New Zealand Shipping To Resolve Supply Chain Crisis

The Maritime Union says there needs to be innovative responses to ongoing shipping congestion. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says it is essential that New Zealand develops its own shipping capacity... More>>



Greenpeace: Calls Foul On INEOS Rugby Sponsorship Deal

Greenpeace is calling foul on NZ Rugby’s decision to sign a sponsorship deal with the oil and plastic polluting petrochemical giant INEOS. "In the thick of the climate crisis, it’s gutting to see NZ Rugby sign a sponsorship deal with an oil and gas polluting conglomerate... More>>



Stats NZ: Quarterly Inflation Rising Steadily Across The Board

Higher prices for transport and food have driven up inflation for the all households group in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The ‘all households group’ represents all private New Zealand-resident households... More>>


Real Estate: June Home Transfers Remain High
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter... More>>



Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 