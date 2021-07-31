Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DENSO Provides First Quarter Results And Progress Updates In Key Focus

Saturday, 31 July 2021, 5:15 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Company continues to meet increasing customer demand while creating new products and technologies to enrich mobility services

KARIYA, JAPAN, July 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced its global financial results for the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, which begins April 1, 2021, and ends March 31, 2022. The company also shared updates and actions it has taken in the key areas of Green - acting environmentally friendly - and Peace of Mind - creating a safe and seamless world for all.

In the first quarter, DENSO hosted Dialog Day, an event that highlighted how the company intends to achieve carbon neutrality, eliminate accidents and create new business. As DENSO progresses in these areas, it will help the company achieve its Long-term Policy 2030 to enrich mobility that achieves sustainability, happiness and peace of mind for everyone.

"We are focused on sustainable management, solving social issues and accelerating business growth," said Yasushi Matsui, a senior executive officer and chief financial officer at DENSO Corporation. "These priorities will propel our ongoing development of technologies that are Green and foster Peace of Mind. Both areas are essential to our pursuit of clean and safe mobility and reaching carbon neutrality."

DENSO's targets for 2025 are sales of one trillion yen in electrification, sales of 500 billion yen in the ADAS, a return on equity (ROE) of over 10% and an operating income margin of 10%."

New updates and recent progress include:

Green

Increased focus on electrification with DENSO's expanded alliance with aerospace leader Honeywell. The collaboration will enable the development, testing and flying of electric propulsion systems for the urban air mobility segment and supports DENSO's sustainability focus, which includes striving for carbon neutrality by 2035.

Advancements in energy management, including improvements in battery technology that will change the future of electric vehicles and are necessary to protect the environment.

Peace of Mind

Research and testing on vehicle and people flow data in collaboration with NTT Data. The joint test was done to provide safer, more efficient and more enjoyable mobility experiences and services for all.

Designed comfortable, clean and fresh spaces for mobility centered around the user experience. DENSO believes vehicles should function like living spaces, with individual temperate and humidity settings and a variety of other services.

In fiscal year 2021, DENSO and its 168,000+ employees remain focused on creating products, technologies and services both in the automotive space and beyond that improve lives, eliminate traffic accidents, and preserve the environment.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

