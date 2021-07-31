Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Legend Capital Invests In Series A Funding Round Of BioMap, A Biological Computing Platform

Saturday, 31 July 2021, 5:24 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, July 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - BioMap, a biological computing platform enterprise, has recently completed the Series A funding round worth over a hundred million US dollars, which Legend Capital participated in. The funds will be used to for R&D and talent recruitment.

BioMap is positioned as an innovative medicine R&D platform driven by biological computing engine. It was co-founded by Robin Li in November 2020 and he currently serves as the Chairman. Through advanced computing and biotechnology, BioMap draws maps on disease targets and drug design to realize the Global First-in-class original drugs. In the future, BioMap will also focus on the field of immune mechanism of tumors, autoimmune diseases and fibrotic diseases.

Richard Li, the President of Legend Capital, said: "It is our second cooperation with Baidu this year after the investment in Baidu's AI chip unit Kunlun in March. We hope to continue to maintain close cooperation with Baidu in the field of scientific and technological innovation in the future. We take a positive long-term view of the integration of IT and life science and technology. BioMap empowers life science with AI, and accelerates the R&D of new drugs and diagnostic products through the integration and innovation of AI technology and cutting-edge biotechnology. In the future, Legend Capital hopes to realise the full potential of the advantages of our enterprise ecosystem in the field of healthcare, and promote BioMap's cooperation with leading companies in related fields, so as to provide intelligent computing platform support for the healthcare industry, give impetus to industrial upgrading and benefit more patients. "

Legend Capital has been focusing resources to research the deep integration of healthcare industry and technology. In recent years, it has continued to explore the field of medical AI. In addition to BioMap, Legend Capital has also invested in AI microbial pharmaceutical company Xbiome, AI innovative drug development platform StoneWise, AI medical image assisted diagnosis company Deepwise, Lunit, AI medical pathology diagnosis company Deep Informatics, gene big data company Genowis, AI medical chronic disease management system company Ayshealth Technology, etc.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Civil Contractors: Massive Rebound In Civil Construction Business Confidence

New Zealand’s civil construction industry is riding a massive rebound in post-pandemic business confidence – but this may be undermined by skills shortages, which continue to be the industry’s number one challenge... More>>



Energy: Feeling Our Way Towards Hydrogen - Tina Schirr

Right now hydrogen is getting a lot of attention. Many countries are focusing on producing hydrogen for fuel, or procuring it, or planning for its future use... More>>

Maritime Union: Calls For New Zealand Shipping To Resolve Supply Chain Crisis

The Maritime Union says there needs to be innovative responses to ongoing shipping congestion. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says it is essential that New Zealand develops its own shipping capacity... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>


Real Estate: June Home Transfers Remain High
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter... More>>



Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 