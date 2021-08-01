Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Free Flower Delivery Now Available At The Wild Rose

Sunday, 1 August 2021, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Kennerley Gourmet Grocery

The Wild Rose in Takanini is quickly becoming a market leader in the New Zealand flower industry with initiatives that are grabbing consumers attention.

The team at The Wild Rose are listening to what customers want and are delivering to their needs with constant innovation. Flower Gift Boxes have quickly become a customer favourite, introducing a new way for customers to send flowers nationwide and allowing them to add extra gifts such as premium chocolate, bubbles and more to create a personalised gift for their loved one.

The Wild Rose’s Brand Manager Vivienne Semmens highlights that "The options with our Flower Gift Boxes are endless and are a way for us to provide the best value flowers to our customers. Our florists use the freshest seasonal stems and pair these with the great giftware we have available instore to create an impressive flower gift box that has an impact on arrival. Not only do these floral gifts look beautiful, they are a more sustainable way to send flowers as they come in an environmentally friendly box, have less plastic wrap, which paired with our carbon neutral delivery service really makes it a great gift, not only for the customer, but for the environment too."

Dried Flowers were introduced to the store in June pairing beautiful modern arrangements with Ned Collections vases, which have been a hit with customers and have been consistently sold-out. Not only are Dried Flowers on trend, they’re also a great initiative for The Wild Rose to expand their value offering, allowing their customers to get a beautiful gift from as little as $20.

Free Same Day Flower Delivery Auckland for orders over $100 is the latest initiative from The Wild Rose. With delivery fees being a consistent pain-point for customers when ordering flowers, this Auckland Florist wanted to go against the grain and reward their customers with free delivery. “We understand that $100 is a lot of money, and the last thing a customer wants is delivery or service fees added on top of their purchase. We saw an opportunity here to offer even better value where consumers buy direct on higher-value orders.”

The Wild Rose also continues to innovate through its partnerships with Celebration Box and Paddock To Pantry.

These partnerships allow Celebration Box and Paddock To Pantry to add a great flower offering to their already impressive Gift Box and Gift Basket offers. For The Wild Rose these partnerships improve their buying power, the benefits of which are passed onto customers. The Wild Rose Free Flower Delivery offer is an example of consumers benefiting from this combined buying power.

