Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Northland Avocado Investment Opportunity Beckons

Monday, 2 August 2021, 9:20 am
Press Release: Bayleys

The opportunity to invest in one of the country’s most productive avocado orchard operations has arisen, offering investors good immediate returns and positive prospects of longer-term growth in future fruit volumes.

The Broadhurst portfolio in the Far North is located in the heart of the region’s rapidly developing avocado industry and has laid the template for the region’s latest, and future, avocado development.

Bayleys salesperson Alan Kerr says Broadhurst has tipped the conventional avocado growing model on its head, and the result is an orchard capable of producing two and a half times the industry’s per hectare average yield.

“There is a combination of ideal soils, good water supply and of course the Northland climate which makes the region capable of producing some of the highest avocado yields in the world.

“Broadhurst takes those assets a step further, with higher tree density, good fertility management and exceptional attention to detail, to deliver on both quantity and quality,” he says.

Consisting of 25 hectares of avocado canopy of which around half are mature trees, further potential for expansion exists. Younger trees are due to reach full maturity in the coming five years across the five titled Broadhurst portfolio properties.

Alan Kerr says much of the orchard’s success is attributable to its namesake, Ian Broadhurst who is recognised as a leading light in the industry for his innovation and management ability.

“When Ian established Broadhurst his orchard design was influenced by what he had seen in Mexico, Chile and Peru, countries renowned for highly productive avocado orchards.”

The key change to conventional layout introduced by Ian Broadhurst was to plant an orchard with a high density of smaller, more compact trees. The mature plantings on Broadhurst are growing 28 tonne of fruit a hectare, against an industry average of only 11.5 tonne.

Better light penetration, spray coverage and reduced health and safety risks at picking time also result from the smaller tree profile.

“Delivering higher yields per hectare results in lower costs per tray of fruit harvested. Over 20% of the canopy area, produced a net profit in excess of $100,000 per hectare last season.” says Kerr.

“Investors in Broadhurst are not only purchasing land and crop, but also a high level of technical input and advice supplied by Ian” says Kerr.

Broadhurst’s profit prospects are reinforced by a positive outlook for New Zealand’s avocado export industry.

Last season the industry reported a record production level, with 5.1 million trays exported. Northland’s role in the fruit’s future is also growing with it, with proven cropping capability and reliability meaning it will soon eclipse the Bay of Plenty as the country’s main avocado growing region.

“Broadhurst is a very timely investment opportunity, with the industry in strong growth phase and Northland proving itself to be an exceptional growing region, investors are getting the best of region, orchard design and management expertise with Broadhurst,” says Kerr.

Broadhurst is for sale by tender, closing 4pm August 26, unless sold prior.

To learn more contact Alan Kerr, Bayleys Bay of Islands (021) 730 353 or visit www.broadhurstportfolio.co.nz

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Civil Contractors: Massive Rebound In Civil Construction Business Confidence

New Zealand’s civil construction industry is riding a massive rebound in post-pandemic business confidence – but this may be undermined by skills shortages, which continue to be the industry’s number one challenge... More>>



Energy: Feeling Our Way Towards Hydrogen - Tina Schirr

Right now hydrogen is getting a lot of attention. Many countries are focusing on producing hydrogen for fuel, or procuring it, or planning for its future use... More>>

Maritime Union: Calls For New Zealand Shipping To Resolve Supply Chain Crisis

The Maritime Union says there needs to be innovative responses to ongoing shipping congestion. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says it is essential that New Zealand develops its own shipping capacity... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>


Real Estate: June Home Transfers Remain High
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter... More>>



Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 