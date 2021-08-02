2degrees Bring Auckland Teams Into One New CBD Home

August 2, 2021 - 2degrees today opened its brand new, purpose-built office bringing its operations and customer care team under one roof.

Team members gathered at the Fanshawe Street building for a dawn blessing conducted by Taiaha Hawke, Pou Taki, Senior Cultural Engagement Specialist, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, and the official opening of the workplace by the Hon Dr David Clark, Minister of Digital Economy and Communications.

Outgrowing its premises in Newmarket and moving to a state-of-the-art space in the CBD is all part of an exciting journey for New Zealand’s fastest growing full-service telco; now with a nationwide network of over 1800 cell sites and 1.6 million customers.

This office move symbolises 2degrees’ continued success to disrupt and redefine New Zealand’s telecommunications sector as it fights for fair to make New Zealand a better place to live.

CEO Mark Aue says this move will enable greater connection, which is critical for the business as much as it is for customers.

“With our mobile network now reaching 98.5% of the places Kiwis live and work, we know the difference connection can make, and I can’t wait for our people to feel more connected with each other, to customers, and to our purpose, empowering us all to move quickly and grow.”

The building itself is a world-leader in terms of environmental and sustainable design and is one of Auckland’s (and New Zealand’s) first 6-Star Greenstar rated buildings, with a seismic rating of 100% NBS.

With 2degrees last year outlining its ambition to become the first in New Zealand to achieve a WELL Certification, Mark says today’s milestone defines the next step in the company’s journey to fight for fair not just for its customers, but for its staff too. The new workplace supports and encourages innovation, collaboration, and co-creation, and 2degrees customers will be the ones to benefit.

“At 2degrees, the health and wellbeing of our staff is at the heart of our workplace. Working towards the WELL Certification means that everything from air quality to sound mapping, considered lighting design, and restorative spaces have been being cleverly designed to positively impact the health and wellbeing of our people,” says Mark.

“We know that physical configuration of the workspace affects productivity, health, and wellbeing, so investing in a great place to work means people can feel more supported and ideas can flourish.”

As well as working towards being WELL Certified, 2degrees’ new office has built in a 5G ready, state-of-the-art Ericsson in-building radio solution to deliver world class connectivity to our people and customers at our new premises. When 5G is turned on later this year, it will provide a step change in terms of speed and capacity.

