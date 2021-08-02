Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Smith&Smith® Welcomes Exceed, Home Windows And Doors Specialists, To Family Of Companies

Monday, 2 August 2021, 10:40 am
Press Release: Smith And Smith

Smith&Smith®, the country’s leading vehicle glass repair and replacement company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Exceed, a nation-wide window and door hardware repairs, insect screen and security door installation specialist.

Smith&Smith® Managing Director, Michelle van Gaalen, says “Smith&Smith® has been built on a strong history of family values and for this reason, Exceed is the perfect addition to our family of businesses.

“When I first met Exceed’s founders David and Karen last year, I was impressed with not only how successful a business they had built, but also their values and passion for their people, franchise owners and customers” says van Gaalen.

“The more we saw, the more we felt that Exceed would be a great fit alongside Smith&Smith® and Laser®. Being a franchise model, it’s a business we know that we can support and grow.”

Smith&Smith® will be providing the Exceed team with a range of support, particularly around procurement, digital technology and marketing, similar to the way they did when welcoming Laser® to their business in 2018.

“Exceed are just as passionate as we are about making a difference that is focused on quality and care. I look forward to not only supporting them, but also bringing their skills and expertise into Smith&Smith® to strengthen our team and business” adds van Gaalen.

Exceed Owners, David and Karen Dovey reflect, “when we first met Michelle, we immediately had respect for each other and knew our principles were aligned. We feel very confident we are leaving our business of 30 years in capable hands, and know the principles that our team values and lives by will be respected.”

Exceed joins Smith&Smith® as of 2 August 2021. Matt Still steps into the newly established role of Trade Services Director, reflecting his responsibilities in both the Laser and Exceed businesses.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Smith And Smith on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Civil Contractors: Massive Rebound In Civil Construction Business Confidence

New Zealand’s civil construction industry is riding a massive rebound in post-pandemic business confidence – but this may be undermined by skills shortages, which continue to be the industry’s number one challenge... More>>



Energy: Feeling Our Way Towards Hydrogen - Tina Schirr

Right now hydrogen is getting a lot of attention. Many countries are focusing on producing hydrogen for fuel, or procuring it, or planning for its future use... More>>

Maritime Union: Calls For New Zealand Shipping To Resolve Supply Chain Crisis

The Maritime Union says there needs to be innovative responses to ongoing shipping congestion. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says it is essential that New Zealand develops its own shipping capacity... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>


Real Estate: June Home Transfers Remain High
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter... More>>



Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 