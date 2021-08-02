Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Oyster Investor Team Poised For Growth

Monday, 2 August 2021, 11:07 am
Press Release: Oyster Property Group

Oyster Property Group’s latest internal promotions support the company’s focus on maximising opportunities for growth and strong investment outcomes for New Zealanders.

Oyster Property Group (Oyster) has announced two senior internal promotions into newly created roles, a move that comes as a result of Oyster’s ongoing growth and one that will support the company’s strategic plans for expansion.

James Molloy will lead the Oyster Investment Team as General Manager – Investment, while Rich Lyons steps into the role of Retail Investment Manager.

“Over the past 18-months, our portfolio has demonstrated its inherent value and Oyster has come through the challenges of COVID-19 in a good position. We are now focused on building on this to take up what we see as an expanded range of investment opportunities in the commercial property sector,” says Oyster Chief Executive, Mark Schiele.

“These new roles reflect this momentum and are a key part of driving it, alongside our continued commitment to delivering strong investment outcomes for our investors.”

James Molloy promoted to General Manager – Investment

A respected leader, both internally and within the sector, James will head up the Oyster Investment Team in the newly created role of General Manager – Investment. Building on his previous role as Head of Transactions, James will be responsible for executing Oyster’s investment strategy, driving new areas of strategic focus and leading Oyster’s Transactions, Investor Relations and Equity Raising teams.

During his 11-year tenure at Oyster, James has played a hands-on role in some of New Zealand’s most successful unlisted commercial property funds, including the establishment of Oyster Industrial Limited and the Oyster Large Format Retail Fund.

James has been involved in several high-profile property transactions including the acquisition of the Millennium Centre in Auckland for $210M, which was the largest office transaction in New Zealand at the time (2016).

Rich Lyons promoted to Retail Investment Manager

With over a decade of experience in property and banking, including equity raising and commercial property finance, Rich will step into the newly created role of Retail Investment Manager.

His mandate includes leading equity raising for Oyster transactions, the growth of Oyster’s investor base and continuing to build on Oyster’s service offering to current investors. In addition, Rich is responsible for the performance and management of the Oyster Direct Property Fund.

