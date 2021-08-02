Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellington's Capital Recruitment Acquired By Trans-Tasman Agency Frog Recruitment

Monday, 2 August 2021, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Frog Recruitment

Leading trans-Tasman recruitment agency Frog Recruitment has acquired the Wellington-based agency, Capital Recruitment on 1 August.

Shannon Barlow, Frog Recruitment Managing Director New Zealand says the two agencies are delighted to consolidate their businesses under the Frog masthead after over three years of partnering on recruitment projects across New Zealand.

“We are very fortunate that Peter Crestani will remain as Wellington Managing Director, leading the established team in the capital. The cross flow of opportunities between offices will continue with the Wellington team accessing Frog’s leading technology systems and sophisticated recruitment sourcing tools that we are known for in the market,” says Barlow.

Part of the All of Government panel, the agencies jointly led the recruitment of call centre staff for the swiftly established Ministry of Health national close contact centre last year.

Frog’s current portfolio includes government entities Ministry of Education, NZ Post and MBIE, and clients with accounting, business support, HR, legal support, sales, supply chain and tech roles. Capital Recruitment has over 20 years of experience as a specialised government sector recruiter in policy and project management.

The New Zealand-based Frog Recruitment merged with Australian-owned recruiters, people2people in 2019. The recruiter has 110 staff in offices across Australia and New Zealand in Auckland, Wellington, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

“We are excited to strengthen our New Zealand presence, and welcome the like-minded and people-centric Wellington team to our business.”

