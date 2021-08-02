Ecostore Launches New ‘whitening With Fluoride’ Toothpaste

New Zealand’s leading brand in sustainability, ecostore, is today launching its first toothpaste with fluoride, ‘Whitening with Fluoride’, in select supermarkets and specialty stores across New Zealand.

Ecostore’s new ‘Whitening with Fluoride’ toothpaste includes active ingredients such as baking soda and sodium monofluorophosphate to fight cavities, strengthen enamel and gently whiten, leaving a fresh clean without compromise.

Ecostore’s group research and development director, Huia Iti, says the new product allows them to honour their customers’ right to choose between a fluoride and non-fluoride toothpaste, while also meeting the growing demand for a naturally derived whitening toothpaste, that also contains fluoride.

“In recent years, there has been an increased demand for natural products across the board, with one in three consumers wanting natural and eco-friendly products, from ingredient conscious shampoos to body washes, to oral care, including toothpaste and mouthwash.

“Research has shown consumers are wanting a naturally derived toothpaste that is free from SLS, triclosan and parabens that can be found in other toothpastes, while having the reassurance of an active ingredient like fluoride, which is proven to be effective in preventing tooth decay and cavities.”

Ecostore’s new ‘whitening with fluoride’ toothpaste also helps whiten teeth naturally. Studies published have showed that baking soda is an effective stain remover and whitening ingredient for oral care. Within the natural toothpaste category, whitening is also one of the fastest growing segments at +4.5%.

Iti says the surge in the use of virtual meeting platforms, such as Zoom, since the onset of the pandemic has changed how people think about their appearance.

“More specifically, they can’t help but notice their teeth. Generally speaking, people don’t usually talk to themselves in the mirror previously, and they have suddenly become very conscious of how their teeth look. The “Zoom effect” has resulted in a surge in demand for whitening toothpaste.”

Ecostore first entered the natural oral care market in July 2018 with its ‘Complete Care’, ‘Whitening’ and ‘Propolis’ fluoride-free toothpastes, as well as its ‘Complete Care’ mouthwash and plant-based toothbrushes.

Ecostore’s new naturally derived ‘Whitening with Fluoride’ toothpaste is available at New World and Pak n Save supermarkets and specialty stores across New Zealand from 2 August 2021, with a RRP of $4.99 per pack.

The toothbrushes and toothpaste tubes are recyclable through the company’s oral care recycling programme, where ecostore will collect the brushes and toothpaste tubes from consumers via post and collection bins at key retailers.

Additional notes about ecostore’s new ‘Whitening with Fluoride’ toothpaste:

• Includes fluoride - sodium monofluorophosphate (1000 ppm) – the industry standard strength of fluoride.

• Fluoride is proven to safely and effectively help to prevent tooth decay and the development of cavities.

• Fluoride has proven to help diminish demineralisation of tooth enamel and enhance the remineralisation of potential weak spots, strengthening the enamel.

• Includes baking soda to help whiten teeth naturally.

• Cleans teeth and freshens breath.

• Is made in New Zealand from naturally derived ingredients.

• Is flavoured with peppermint and spearmint oils.

• Is free from parabens, SLS, triclosan, preservatives, artificial colours and flavours, aspartame and sodium saccharin.

About ecostore:

Ecostore is the leading environmental and sustainable brand in New Zealand, focused on Home, Body and Baby. In 1993 Malcolm and Melanie Rands started ecostore in a small New Zealand ecovillage. They were on a mission to help families care for their homes, their health and the world. Wanting to support this mission but also build on it, the Kraus family initially became involved with ecostore in 2003, with the ownership passing to this Kiwi family in 2015. The company is now led by group managing director Pablo Kraus, and the values and ethics of the company are still ecostore’s highest priority. This care goes into every home, body and baby product, because ecostore believes it should be easy for you to create a safer home, a healthier world and a better tomorrow.

Ecostore is an exemplar of how a business can take transformative action to rethink how they use plastics and inspire systemwide change. To enable people to reduce their use of nonrenewable singleuse plastics, ecostore:

Shifted from fossilbased plastic to plastic from a sustainable resource – sugarcane – which is fully recyclable. Incorporate postconsumer recycled (PCR) plastic into their products – currently they use 50% PCR plastic in dish powder bottles and 10% PCR plastic in their two highest volume products, laundry and dish liquid bottles, with plans to increase this over time. Provide more than 200 refill stations globally to enable people to reuse bottles and have made these easier to access for more people by increasing the number of stations and expanding from green stores to mainstream supermarkets. Introduced a closedloop packaging return program to take responsibility for their products at endoflife. This creates highquality recycling streams, which helps keep the resource in circulation. Reduced the amount of plastic they use in bottles by 1518% for a number of their high-volume products, therefore reducing the overall use of plastic for the same product and purchasing practices.

