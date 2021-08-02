Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Filling Labour Shortages, Speed-dating Style

Monday, 2 August 2021, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Got A Trade

Eight industry training organisations have joined forces with the Ministry of Education to bring back Got a Trade? Got it Made! SpeedMeet over August and September in 12 locations.

SpeedMeet gives secondary school students a unique opportunity to connect with potential employers. And SpeedMeet can’t come fast enough with some employers facing labour shortages due to the impacts of COVID-19.

SpeedMeet provides an interview situation similar to speed-dating, where students spend six minutes with employers from a range of trades and service industries. At the end of each meeting, if both student and employer want to see each other again, it’s a match, with contact details shared for another meeting.

“In order to engage with industry training – or on-the-job training – people need to be employed fulltime so it’s a no brainer to support the connecting of jobseekers and employers,” says SpeedMeet founder Rachael Dippie from MITO, who developed the concept in 2015.

“SpeedMeet is an active way to connect secondary school students and other jobseekers looking for hands-on work to meet directly with employers looking for new talent.”

Kelly Henshaw of Scania New Zealand is focused on bringing that new talent into their industry via apprentice training. With a shortage of skilled technicians, they’ll attend all SpeedMeet locations.

“We’re excited to get in front of as many candidates as possible to talk not only about how we build trucks but careers as well for our expanding Kiwi team. In the past we’ve had great success with SpeedMeet. They are perfect for engaging with potential new employees.”

The Ministry of Education supports raising the awareness of opportunities in vocational pathways for young people and facilitating connection to employers. “From the events we have been supporting over the past 18 months we know that over 90% of young people that attended events like these now feel more prepared with the skills necessary to be successful in further education or employment,” says Patrick McKibbin, Business and Employer Liaison Manager at Ministry of Education.

Got a Trade? Got it Made! SpeedMeet is taking place in 12 locations, from Whangarei to Queenstown, over August and September. The industries attending include automotive, electrical, engineering, hair and beauty, hospitality, retail, tourism, textile fabrication and much more.

What: More than 30 employers will ‘speed meet’ students from 10 Auckland secondary schools to interview them for potential apprenticeships.

When: Wednesday 4 August – 0900hrs to 1430 hrs.

Where: Auckland Seventh Day Adventist High School, 119 Mountain Road, Mangere, Auckland.

Employers and schools can register at www.gotatrade.co.nz/events.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Got A Trade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FIRST Union: Do Shareholders Realise Marsden Point Conversion Could Cost More Than Half A Billion Dollars?

FIRST Union, the union representing workers at Refining NZ, are querying whether shareholders voting on Friday on whether to convert the Marsden Point refinery to an import-only terminal realise the conversion could cost $650-700 million dollars... More>>



Civil Contractors: Massive Rebound In Civil Construction Business Confidence

New Zealand’s civil construction industry is riding a massive rebound in post-pandemic business confidence – but this may be undermined by skills shortages, which continue to be the industry’s number one challenge... More>>



Energy: Feeling Our Way Towards Hydrogen - Tina Schirr

Right now hydrogen is getting a lot of attention. Many countries are focusing on producing hydrogen for fuel, or procuring it, or planning for its future use... More>>





ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>


Real Estate: June Home Transfers Remain High
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 