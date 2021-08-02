New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 Finalists Revealed
Tourism businesses operating from the Bay of Islands to Rakiura Stewart Island have today been named as finalists in the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021.
TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts
Six leading individuals and 23 businesses are in the running for 11 of New Zealand’s most prestigious tourism awards, which have returned for 2021 to showcase and celebrate the tourism industry’s individual and business successes.
After a 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic, the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 attracted a record number of almost 150 entries.
“We know tourism businesses and individuals are keen to showcase how they’ve adapted and innovated over the past year, with the Awards bringing a sense of prestige and celebration back to the industry,” TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.
The winners will be announced at a special Awards dinner on 1 September in Kirikiriroa Hamilton following Tourism Summit Aotearoa. Both events are organised by Tourism Industry Aotearoa.
“After this hardest-ever year for tourism, I’d like to congratulate everyone who took the time to enter the Awards, even if they didn’t make it to finalist status. The Awards are a valuable opportunity to benchmark your business against your peers and demonstrate that you are striving to be the best,” Mr Roberts says.
The three awards for individuals are open to outstanding performers in the industry, and eight awards will recognise business excellence, industry alignment and organisations that are living the values of the Tourism Sustainability Commitment.
The full list of finalists is below.
About the New
Zealand Tourism Awards
The New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 are run by TIA, with Award Partner Air New Zealand. The Awards are sponsored by the Department of Conservation, Marsh, New Zealand Māori Tourism, PATA New Zealand Trust, Tourism New Zealand, Tourism Talent, Toitū Envirocare, NZME, Westpac, and supported by The Mighty Waikato and H3.
For more information on the New Zealand Tourism Awards, visit www.nztourismawards.org.nz
New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 Finalists
Community Engagement Award
Department of Conservation - Conservation Award
- The National Kiwi Hatchery (Rotorua)
- Real Journeys (Otago/Southland)
- Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari
Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award
Toitu EnviroCare Environment Award
Tourism New Zealand Industry Collaboration Award
- ChristchurchNZ and Christchurch International Airport Ltd
- Go with Tourism
- Nelson Regional Development Agency
He Kai Kei Aku Ringa Māori Tourism Award
- Dark Sky Project (Tekapo)
- MDA Experiences (Rotorua)
- Waitangi Treaty Grounds
Westpac Resilience and Innovation Award
- Dive! Tutukaka
- Russell - Orongo Bay Holiday Park
- Waiho Hot Tubs (Franz Josef Glacier)
- Waimangu Volcanic Valley (Rotorua)
NZME Visitor Experience Award
- Altitude Tours (Queenstown)
- New Zealand Nature Highlights (Manawatu)
- Dart River Adventures
- Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights (Rotorua)
PATA New Zealand TrustEmerging Tourism Leader Award
- Nicole Botting, Maverick Digital
- Loren Heaphy, ChristchurchNZ
- Eve Lawrence, Haka Tourism Group
Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award
- Bridget Legnavsky, Cardrona Alpine Resort - Treble Cone Ski Area
- Matt Stenton, Go with Tourism
- Ceillhe Sperath, TIME Unlimited Tours
The Sir Jack Newman Award for Outstanding Industry Leader will also be presented on the night.