New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 Finalists Revealed

Monday, 2 August 2021, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Tourism businesses operating from the Bay of Islands to Rakiura Stewart Island have today been named as finalists in the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021.

TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts

Six leading individuals and 23 businesses are in the running for 11 of New Zealand’s most prestigious tourism awards, which have returned for 2021 to showcase and celebrate the tourism industry’s individual and business successes.

After a 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic, the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 attracted a record number of almost 150 entries.

“We know tourism businesses and individuals are keen to showcase how they’ve adapted and innovated over the past year, with the Awards bringing a sense of prestige and celebration back to the industry,” TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

The winners will be announced at a special Awards dinner on 1 September in Kirikiriroa Hamilton following Tourism Summit Aotearoa. Both events are organised by Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

“After this hardest-ever year for tourism, I’d like to congratulate everyone who took the time to enter the Awards, even if they didn’t make it to finalist status. The Awards are a valuable opportunity to benchmark your business against your peers and demonstrate that you are striving to be the best,” Mr Roberts says.

The three awards for individuals are open to outstanding performers in the industry, and eight awards will recognise business excellence, industry alignment and organisations that are living the values of the Tourism Sustainability Commitment.

Tickets to the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 dinner are available at www.nztourismawards.org.nz

The full list of finalists is below.

About the New Zealand Tourism Awards
The New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 are run by TIA, with Award Partner Air New Zealand. The Awards are sponsored by the Department of Conservation, Marsh, New Zealand Māori Tourism, PATA New Zealand Trust, Tourism New Zealand, Tourism Talent, Toitū Envirocare, NZME, Westpac, and supported by The Mighty Waikato and H3.

For more information on the New Zealand Tourism Awards, visit www.nztourismawards.org.nz

New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 Finalists

Community Engagement Award

Department of Conservation - Conservation Award

Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award

Toitu EnviroCare Environment Award

Tourism New Zealand Industry Collaboration Award

He Kai Kei Aku Ringa Māori Tourism Award

Westpac Resilience and Innovation Award

NZME Visitor Experience Award

PATA New Zealand TrustEmerging Tourism Leader Award

Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award

The Sir Jack Newman Award for Outstanding Industry Leader will also be presented on the night.

