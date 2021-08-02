Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Customers Review The New Mitsubishi ASX

Monday, 2 August 2021, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Simon Lucas Mitsubishi

There is a high pedigree surrounding the Mitsubishi ASX brand. These compact SUVs have made a name for themselves as being a great balance of style and practicality punctuated with a wonderful driving experience. Since the Mitsubishi ASX inception in 2010, we’ve seen each iteration of the compact SUV go from strength to strength. The arrival of the new Mitsubishi ASX saw Mitsubishi continue this trajectory of improvements by providing an SUV with stable, zippy, handling, a fresh new design and jam packed with safety features, leaving a trail of ecstatic owners.

Now that the dust has settled on the initial launch of the new Mitsubishi ASX and our customers have had the time to experience the SUV to its full potential, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi reached out to some of our customers to find out how the Mitsubishi ASX was fitting into their lifestyle.

Customer #1: Prioritising a Safe and Secure Driving Experience.

There is a shared experience between Mitsubishi ASX owners - the driving experience makes them feel safe and secure. Our first customer explained that this was one of the major reasons that put her in the market for the new Mitsubishi ASX:

“I prefer a SUV because it helps me to drive more safely with a higher seat, which allows me a wider view on the road.”

This is a common sentiment with people looking to buy SUVs, but it can be a tricky balancing act as the size of other models can be intimidating. While people feel safer in a bigger vehicle, if it is too big, day-to-day practicality comes to mind as well as its fuel consumption.

“I think the ASX is just the right sized SUV for me. I am a slim woman. The ASX makes me think of fuel efficiency when driving by indicating total distances to go with current fuel amounts. I believe it has reduced fuel costs. This is a big improvement over my previous car.”

Further adding to her ownership story about the new Mitsubishi ASX, she remarks about how this is all complimented by how the compact SUV handles to provide a great driving experience:

“The ASX has a slightly smaller and lighter steering wheel than my previous car, which helps me to drive with less effort. I had experienced my shoulders getting tired when turning my old car's steering wheel to full on the lock. I am happy now as I can steer my car freely with little movement.”

The icing on the cake are the safety features that Mitsubishi are renowned for in the SUV market.

“First thing is the rear camera. It shows me quite enough of a view behind my car. I feel reassured when reversing. Other things are side mirrors which can be folded automatically toward the inside. I don't need to worry about locking the car properly. The folded side mirrors assure it.”

Customer #2: The New Mitsubishi ASX is the Complete Lifestyle Package.

There are many challenges with being a Mum and getting the kids wherever they need to go. For our next customer, her purchase of the new Mitsubishi ASX exceeded her expectations, fitted perfectly into her lifestyle, and made the day-to-day responsibilities of being a Mum just that much easier.

“It's been the best car I have had. I love the compact feel but also that it’s not a small car, I can fit everything I need in it, being a mum means I look for things to make life easier.”

Being a Mum already means that you have a lot on your plate. Adding another thing to juggle, such as car maintenance, has the potential to be the straw that breaks the camel's back. Thankfully, this is one less thing customers have to worry about when purchasing the New Mitsubishi ASX as it is covered by one of the most comprehensive warranties in the industry - The Mitsubishi Diamond Advantage. The Diamond Advantage is a 5/10 year warranty that has extensive coverage over the entire drive chain of Mitsubishi’s vehicles. Couple this with Simon Lucas Mitsubishi’s award winning aftercare and the burden is completely lifted from our customers shoulders:

“Because it is a new car, I know that if I ever have trouble with it I can come to the service center.”

At the end of the day, the new Mitsubishi ASX is built around making life easier, but just because it is a comfortable, practical vehicle, doesn’t mean you can’t have a blast driving it!

“My favourite features are the sunroof and the car entertainment system. I love connecting my phone!”

Customer #3: Comfortable, a Pleasure to Drive and Fuel Efficient - What More Could You Ask For?

Our third customer got straight to the point, the new Mitsubishi ASX is just a pleasure to drive. It handles beautifully, is highly fuel efficient, and provides a comfortable interior for longer drives.

“It is fuel efficient; very comfortable and drives really well. All these features are much better than my previous car. It just drives very smoothly, driving is now a very pleasant experience. The seats are also very well designed for your back – super comfortable.”

Going on to tell us that the array of features included in the new Mitsubishi ASX are the finishing touch that perfectly compliment the driving experience:

“There are many great features, I love the sunroof.”

The New Mitsubishi ASX is Available Now At Simon Lucas Mitsubishi North Shore Showroom

If you are looking for a compact SUV that is fuel efficient, handles like a dream and packed with additional features, the new Mitsubishi ASX might be the perfect compliment for your lifestyle. Visit the Simon Lucas Mitsubishi showroom and award winning service centre to see our entire range of Mitsubishi vehicles, book a test drive, and talk to our expert team to find the best Mitsubishi vehicle to suit your needs.

Visit our website today for more information.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Simon Lucas Mitsubishi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FIRST Union: Do Shareholders Realise Marsden Point Conversion Could Cost More Than Half A Billion Dollars?

FIRST Union, the union representing workers at Refining NZ, are querying whether shareholders voting on Friday on whether to convert the Marsden Point refinery to an import-only terminal realise the conversion could cost $650-700 million dollars... More>>



Civil Contractors: Massive Rebound In Civil Construction Business Confidence

New Zealand’s civil construction industry is riding a massive rebound in post-pandemic business confidence – but this may be undermined by skills shortages, which continue to be the industry’s number one challenge... More>>



Energy: Feeling Our Way Towards Hydrogen - Tina Schirr

Right now hydrogen is getting a lot of attention. Many countries are focusing on producing hydrogen for fuel, or procuring it, or planning for its future use... More>>





ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>


Real Estate: June Home Transfers Remain High
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 