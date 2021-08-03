Broadband Blues: 1 In 5 Kiwis Say They Aren’t Getting A Good Deal

News highlights:

3 August 2021, New Zealand – A substantial number of Kiwis aren’t happy with their current broadband provider, according to new research by financial comparison site Finder.

The nationally representative survey of 2,076 respondents found 36% of Kiwis aren’t convinced they’re getting a good deal.

While more than 1 in 5 Kiwis (22%) are confident they could be doing better, a further 14% say they aren’t sure.

Angus Kidman, tech expert at Finder, said that choosing the right broadband provider can make a huge difference to your day-to-day life.

“No one likes Internet dropouts or buffering when you’re trying to stream online.

“If you frequently experience problems, or if you simply think you’re paying too much, it’s time to jump online and find a better option.”

To help Kiwis make better financial decisions while still enjoying their favourite online fix, Finder has revealed the best broadband providers in the country as part of the inaugural Broadband Awards.

Skinny took out the top gong, due in part to its flexible broadband options at very attractive prices.

“Kiwis especially love the value for money this sub-brand of Spark provides across its range of plans,” Kidman said.

To uncover the nation’s favourite broadband provider, Finder asked more than 1,600 New Zealanders to rate their broadband provider.

Each participant rated their provider on overall satisfaction, value for money, tech support, and how likely they would be to recommend it.

Slingshot and Contact Energy both received highly commended status.

Kidman said the Finder Broadband Awards would help Kiwis to make more informed decisions when it comes to choosing the best broadband provider for their individual circumstances.

“If you think you could be getting a better deal from your provider, now is the time to check.

“People typically choose their broadband deals based on the best price at the time – but if you stay with the same supplier for three or four years, prices could have changed dramatically.

“If you find your movie marathons are regularly interrupted by internet dropouts, it’s worth testing your internet speed and getting in contact with your broadband provider.”



Do you think you’re getting a good deal on your broadband?

Yes 58%

No 22%

I’m not sure 14%

I don’t have broadband 6%

Source: Finder survey of 2,076 respondents, June 2021

How to get the most out of your broadband:

Check your speed. The only way to figure out your home internet speed is to use a broadband speed test to check you’re getting what you’re paying for. If your test speed comes back less than what your broadband provider has promised, it might be time to call your provider and see what’s going on.



Only pay for what you need. There’s no use paying for the fastest plan if you rarely use the internet. Everyone has different broadband needs, so make sure your plan is right for you.



Compare your options. Broadband plans can vary in price, so it’s important to shop around for your provider. Compare broadband plans for the best deal – and don’t stay loyal to your current provider if you’re unhappy.

