Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Room For Improvement When It Comes To Health & Safety At Work, Says Active+

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 8:56 am
Press Release: Active Plus

Active+, one of New Zealand’s largest multi-disciplinary rehabilitation suppliers, says that Kiwi businesses still have some way to go to meet international standards in health and safety at work.

New Zealand productivity is 35 percent lower than the world’s best performers, according to the 2021 report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Active+ believes that improving wellness and safety in the workplace would give this statistic a much needed boost.

“Data from WorkSafe suggests that 5,000-6,000 hospitalisations each year are due to work-related ill-health. And 30,612 injuries per year result in more than a week away from work. Improving those statistics would undoubtedly help with our productivity,” explains Erin Holland, Chief of Clinical Services at Active+.

Erin says that it is often wrongly assumed that aches, pains and injuries only affect people with more physical jobs, such as builders.

“It’s important not to overlook office workers and their injuries,” she says. “The most common issues are caused by desks not being set up properly. For example, backache from sitting for too long, often in a chair that doesn’t promote a healthy, natural posture – and hand, wrist and arm pain from keyboard and mouse use.

“We also see a lot of people with neck pain from incorrect set up of screens and workstations, and eye strain due to inappropriate lighting and glare and headaches. That’s before you even start looking at mental health, which is becoming more recognised in the workplace. Employers are understanding that they need to look after the worker as a whole person.”

Providing good quality equipment is important, and often the first box that gets ticked when employers kick off a health and wellness programme. However, Erin points out that businesses need to go beyond buying their staff a comfortable office chair.

“A lot of employers focus on the equipment, and while that is important, it is not the whole answer to the equation,” she says. “Equipment should be fitted to the employee and properly set up. Old or broken equipment or equipment not fit for purpose should be replaced. We often see old or broken chairs being used and causing discomfort. Chairs also have a sitting time guideline. Some are only designed for short term use whereas others are suitable to be used all day. Sit to stand desks can have a place for flexibility and movement in the workplace, but can also cause issues such as back pain from standing and circulatory issues, so are not the solution to seated roles entirely.”

Erin hopes that the increased focus on health and wellness during the pandemic will remain central to how businesses operate, as it will benefit the economy, business owners and the wellbeing of thousands of individuals.

“Employee health really should be paramount for New Zealand businesses to ensure profitability and productivity, as well as maintaining a happy, healthy workforce,” she says. “This includes mental and physical wellbeing. While some employers are definitely working towards this, there remains a lot of work to be done to reach international standards.”

Active+ has relationships with a number of large employers and supports Kiwis around the country with their workplace health. Services include injury prevention and education seminars, ergonomic assessment and workstation setup, stress management, work place exercise programmes, vocational rehabilitation and early pain and reporting assessments..

It is estimated that the network assists around 3,000 employees per year through 50-60 different corporates.

For more information on Active+, visit activeplus.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Active Plus on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FIRST Union: Do Shareholders Realise Marsden Point Conversion Could Cost More Than Half A Billion Dollars?

FIRST Union, the union representing workers at Refining NZ, are querying whether shareholders voting on Friday on whether to convert the Marsden Point refinery to an import-only terminal realise the conversion could cost $650-700 million dollars... More>>



Civil Contractors: Massive Rebound In Civil Construction Business Confidence

New Zealand’s civil construction industry is riding a massive rebound in post-pandemic business confidence – but this may be undermined by skills shortages, which continue to be the industry’s number one challenge... More>>



Energy: Feeling Our Way Towards Hydrogen - Tina Schirr

Right now hydrogen is getting a lot of attention. Many countries are focusing on producing hydrogen for fuel, or procuring it, or planning for its future use... More>>





ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>


Real Estate: June Home Transfers Remain High
There were 44,517 home transfers in the June 2021 quarter, the highest June quarter figure since 2016, Stats NZ said today. The number of home transfers was very similar to the March 2021 quarter and was up 18,252 from the June 2020 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 